EQS-News: Pyrum and UNITANK establish joint venture for the construction and operation of up to ten End-of-Life Tyre Recycling Plants in Europe

09.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Pyrum and UNITANK establish joint venture for the construction and operation of up to ten End-of-Life Tyre Recycling Plants in Europe

UniPyrum will build state-of-the-art recycling plants for the circular processing of end-of-life tyres at five to ten locations as an independent company

Each plant will have a recycling capacity of at least 22,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year

Unitank and Pyrum will hold 51% and 49% stakes in the joint venture

The approval process for the first project in Emleben, Thuringia, is expected to begin shortly

Dillingen / Saar, 9 January 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (‘Pyrum’, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) from Saarland and Hamburg-based UNITANK Holding GmbH & Co. KG (‘UNITANK’), a leading operator of independent tank farms, signed a shareholder agreement to establish a joint venture. This partnership will lay the foundation for the construction of five to ten state-of-the-art recycling plants for end-of-life tyres in Europe in the coming years. Pyrum holds a 49% stake in the new joint venture, while UNITANK Group holds a 51% stake.

The UniPyrum joint venture will be based in Hamburg and have its own experienced management team to drive forward the rapid and targeted expansion of several production sites in Germany and Europe. Each site will initially consist of at least three state-of-the-art thermolysis reactors, achieving an annual recycling capacity of at least 22,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres. Thanks to the modular design of Pyrum's technology, capacities can be expanded on a site-specific basis in line with demand.

Jan Vogel, CEO of UNITANK Group: "We are delighted to take a decisive step forward in our long-standing and trusting partnership with Pyrum by establishing this joint venture today. In addition to our core business in the tank storage sector, this creates a new business area with strong growth potential that is independent of the energy transition. The combination of Pyrum's leading technology and our extensive experience in operating critical infrastructure in the energy sector opens up exciting opportunities for the future. The aim is for the new joint venture to rapidly develop and operate a network of used tyre recycling plants in Germany and neighbouring countries."

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "Since our initial memorandum of understanding with UNITANK, we have worked intensively together to further develop our partnership. We are delighted to reach this important milestone today. Following the positive funding approval in Greece and the recently signed shareholder agreement with SUAS, the founding of the joint venture with UNITANK represents the next important step in finally accelerating the construction and operation of new plants. UNITANK's many years of experience in operating critical infrastructure and its diverse technical and logistical expertise complement our technology perfectly. Together, we are significantly increasing Europe-wide recycling capacity for end-of-life tyres and actively promoting the circular economy."

As part of the agreement, the target regions for the first three plants were also defined and extensive preparatory work was carried out on pre-engineering and the creation of a business plan. UNITANK's site in Emleben, Thuringia, was identified as a possible first location. It was agreed to begin the necessary approval procedures at short notice. At the same time, UNITANK is negotiating with future suppliers for tyre input and with potential buyers for the end products.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

About UNITANK

With over 1.3 million m3 of storage capacity at seven locations, UNITANK is one of the leading independent operators of tank farms in Germany and Belgium. In addition to supplying energy products to the regions, the Hamburg-based company also traditionally stores a significant proportion of the national strategic reserves of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Kingdom of Belgium. UNITANK is therefore an important part of Europe's critical infrastructure.

https://www.unitank.com/eng/

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net

UNITANK Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Steckelhörn 9

20457 Hamburg

Email: info@unitank.com