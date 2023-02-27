EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board increases his shareholding in the company

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dillingen / Saar, 27 February 2023 Alf Schmidt, long-time Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Pyrum Innovations AG (Pyrum, the company, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), has increased his shareholding in the Company by 1,667 shares. Due to the tight market for Pyrum shares, Pascal Klein, CEO and largest single shareholder of the company, provided shares from his holdings for this purpose. The transaction was executed as an OTC transaction at a purchase price of EUR 60.00 per share and thus around 3% above the average value of the last five trading days on Xetra (EUR 58.05).

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: We are delighted that our very respected Chairman of the Supervisory Board has become even more invested in Pyrum. Alf Schmidt's financial commitment of around EUR 100,000 once again illustrates his firm belief in our business model and our huge potential to establish a sustainable circular economy for end-of-life tyres.

Pyrum Innovations AG, a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has been listed on the Euronext Growth market segment of the Oslo Stock Exchange since 30 September 2021 and on the Scale market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 30 March 2022. In addition to the founding partners Pascal Klein and Michael Kapf, the chemical group and cooperation partner BASF is also among the major shareholders with a current share of 7.9%. In addition, the tyre manufacturer Continental, among others, also participated in the IPO.

The relevant notifications of Pyrum Innovations AG on directors' dealings pursuant to Art. 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation are available on the company's website at https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/financial-releases/regulatory-announcements/.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) from the German state of Saarland.

