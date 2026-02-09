EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: France officially recognises pyrolysis oil from end-of-life tyres as a raw material for the chemical industry

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG: France officially recognises pyrolysis oil from end-of-life tyres as a raw material for the chemical industry



09.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Pyrolysis oil is now officially recognised as a raw material in France

Increased predictability and direct connectivity to chemical value chains

Pyrum's position as a reliable supplier of recycled raw materials strengthened

Dillingen, Saar, 9 February 2026 – On 17 January 2026, the French authorities officially recognised pyrolysis oil from waste tyres, also known as tyre pyrolysis oil (TPO), as a raw material for the chemical industry. This is a significant development for industrial material cycles based on end-of-life tyres, as the regulatory classification strengthens the product's connectivity to chemical value chains and improves the predictability of potential purchase and partnership models.

Pyrum Innovations AG processes scrap tyres using pyrolysis to produce pyrolysis oil, industrial carbon black and steel. The recognition in France highlights the increasing importance of standardised, reliable framework conditions for ramping up the market for recycled raw materials. In an environment where the chemical industry and the circular economy are growing closer together, clear regulatory categories are essential for companies to scale up investments, production and supply chains in the long term.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG : “The decision in France is an important step for the industrial use of pyrolysis oil from waste tyres. It supports a trend that we are seeing in many markets, where the chemical industry is seeking reliable, technologically robust and clearly classified alternative raw materials.”

Pyrum will continue to closely monitor developments in France and the ongoing European discussion on the classification and use of recycled raw materials. The goal remains to scale up industrial recycling solutions for scrap tyres and to enable long-term, quality-assured purchase agreements with partners in the chemical industry.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

