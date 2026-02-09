Pyrum Innovations Aktie

09.02.2026 08:00:14

09.02.2026 08:00:14

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: France officially recognises pyrolysis oil from end-of-life tyres as a raw material for the chemical industry

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pyrum Innovations AG: France officially recognises pyrolysis oil from end-of-life tyres as a raw material for the chemical industry

09.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG: France officially recognises pyrolysis oil from end-of-life tyres as a raw material for the chemical industry

  • Pyrolysis oil is now officially recognised as a raw material in France
  • Increased predictability and direct connectivity to chemical value chains
  • Pyrum's position as a reliable supplier of recycled raw materials strengthened

Dillingen, Saar, 9 February 2026 – On 17 January 2026, the French authorities officially recognised pyrolysis oil from waste tyres, also known as tyre pyrolysis oil (TPO), as a raw material for the chemical industry. This is a significant development for industrial material cycles based on end-of-life tyres, as the regulatory classification strengthens the product's connectivity to chemical value chains and improves the predictability of potential purchase and partnership models.

Pyrum Innovations AG processes scrap tyres using pyrolysis to produce pyrolysis oil, industrial carbon black and steel. The recognition in France highlights the increasing importance of standardised, reliable framework conditions for ramping up the market for recycled raw materials. In an environment where the chemical industry and the circular economy are growing closer together, clear regulatory categories are essential for companies to scale up investments, production and supply chains in the long term.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG : “The decision in France is an important step for the industrial use of pyrolysis oil from waste tyres. It supports a trend that we are seeing in many markets, where the chemical industry is seeking reliable, technologically robust and clearly classified alternative raw materials.”

Pyrum will continue to closely monitor developments in France and the ongoing European discussion on the classification and use of recycled raw materials. The goal remains to scale up industrial recycling solutions for scrap tyres and to enable long-term, quality-assured purchase agreements with partners in the chemical industry.

 

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

 

Contact

Iron AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970 
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com     

 

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar 
Email: presse@pyrum.net

 


09.02.2026 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2272900

 
End of News EQS News Service

2272900  09.02.2026 CET/CEST

