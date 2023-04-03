EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: From end-of-life tyre to door handle Pyrum to recycle used tyres from Mercedes-Benz vehicles in future

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Pyrum Innovations AG: From end-of-life tyre to door handle Pyrum to recycle used tyres from Mercedes-Benz vehicles in future



From end-of-life tyre to door handle: Pyrum to recycle used tyres from Mercedes-Benz vehicles in future

Pyrolysis oil from end-of-life tyres as a basis for the production of technically demanding and safety-relevant Mercedes-Benz vehicle components

Dillingen / Saar, 3 April 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELTs) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, is taking the next step in its cooperation with Mercedes-Benz AG. In future, the company will recycle several hundred tonnes of used tyres from the Mercedes-Benz Used Parts Centre every year. The company produces pyrolysis oil from the ELTs using its own innovative process. The pyrolysis oil produced is then supplied to the cooperation partner BASF SE, which uses the oil as a raw material in combination with biomethane in the production of virgin plastics for the manufacture of Mercedes-Benz vehicle components.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: We are very pleased to take the next step in our cooperation with Mercedes-Benz. Through the chemical recycling of end-of-life tyres from Mercedes-Benz vehicles, we can jointly reduce the use of fossil resources and ultimately close material cycles.

The used tyres are delivered from the Mercedes-Benz Used Parts Centre and disposed of at Pyrum's main plant in Dillingen. Pyrum has already been supplying pyrolysis oil to BASF since last year. BASF then feeds this into its Verbund together with biomethane from agricultural waste at the start of production and uses it to produce a virgin plastic that is certified according to the so-called "mass balance process". Since last year, the first series-production models such as the EQE and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class have been equipped with door handles. Furthermore, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class will receive a crash absorber made from the recycled plastic material. Additional possible applications of the innovative recycled material are being explored.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) from the German state of Saarland.

