EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Homburg City Council votes unanimously for new Pyrum plant

Pyrum Innovations AG: Homburg City Council votes unanimously for new Pyrum plant



16.02.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

City council unanimously approves sale of city-owned property to Pyrum

In Homburg, Pyrum is planning its second own plant in the Saarland after the main plant in Dillingen.

Plant will consist of three pyrolysis reactors with a total capacity of about 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year

Dillingen / Saar and Homburg, 16 February 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, announces that the Homburg City Council has unanimously voted in favour of the sale of a city-owned property to Pyrum and thus for the construction of a new pyrolysis plant. The contract to secure the land is to be signed soon so that the planning and approval process for Pyrum's second own plant in Saarland can begin as soon as possible.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: There are just two months between our first contact with Mayor Michael Forster in December 2022, which was initiated by the Saarland Economic Promotion Corporation, the presentation to the parliamentary party leaders in January and the unanimous approval of the city council across all parties. This speed is unique and we would like to thank the City of Homburg for its great support. We now want to start planning as soon as possible and are confident that the approval process will be as smooth as the expansion in Dillingen, as we are working with the same authorities.

Michael Forster, Mayor of the City of Homburg, is also enthusiastic: The settlement of Pyrum is also a great gain for the City of Homburg and a logical addition to our business location. With Pyrum's promising technology, we are building a bridge to a circular economy that ideally enriches our tradition-steeped automotive location with end-of-life tyre recycling. In addition, experience with the plant in Dillingen shows that the citizens of Homburg do not have to expect any noise or harmful pollution.

Like the Pyrum main plant in Dillingen, the new plant in Homburg will consist of three pyrolysis reactors, which will have a processing capacity of around 20,000 tonnes of ELT per year once completed. The location offers numerous valuable advantages: In addition to the proximity to the Michelin plant in Homburg - from which Pyrum has already been recycling ELT for three years and with which the cooperation can now be expanded - and to BASF in Ludwigshafen - a strategic partner since autumn 2020 and a buyer of Pyrum's pyrolysis oil - the site has a railway siding that enables environmentally friendly logistics. In addition, the new plant will free up capacities at the Dillingen plant that can be used for tyre acceptance from Luxembourg without having to build a separate plant in the neighbouring country.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) from the German state of Saarland.

https://www.pyrum.net/en

