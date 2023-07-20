EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG nominated for renowned 'Rising Star' award

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG nominated for renowned "Rising Star" award

Pyrum as the only German company among the nominees in the "Rising Star" category

Award recognises the innovative strength of small and medium-sized companies that were publicly listed between 2021 and 2022

Dillingen / Saar, 20 July 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELTs) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has been nominated for the Rising Star award. This is part of the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards and is a joint initiative of the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), the European Commission and EuropeanIssuers. This year, Pyrum is the only German company among the nominees in this category. With this award, FESE recognises the resilience and innovative strength of small and medium-sized companies across the European Union and their contribution to economic growth.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "Being nominated as a 'Rising Star' by FESE is an extraordinary honour for us. We are pleased to be the only German company among the nominees and see this as a recognition of our efforts in the field of end-of-life tyre recycling. This nomination is an important incentive to continue to deliver excellence and drive the circular economy forward".

The European Small and Mid-Cap Awards will take place this year in Bilbao, Spain, as part of the European Commission's annual SME Assembly in mid-November 2023. Organised by FESE, an association of 35 European stock exchanges, the award aims to raise awareness of the benefits of equity financing and encourage smaller companies to consider this financing option. In addition to Pyrum, eight other European companies are in the running for the prestigious Rising Star award.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) from the German state of Saarland.

