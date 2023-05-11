EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 19 May 2023, 10.00 a.m. (CEST)

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 19 May 2023, 10.00 a.m. (CEST)



11.05.2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST

Information from the Executive Board on the past financial year 2022 and future business development

Online presentation via webcast for shareholders, press representatives and analysts

Dillingen / Saar, 11 May 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG (Pyrum, the company, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, invites interested investors, private shareholders and members of the press to attend the online presentation of the Executive Board on the occasion of the publication of the Annual Report 2022.

In the webcast, CEO Pascal Klein and CFO Kai Winkelmann will provide an overview of the 2022 financial figures, an update on the current business development as well as the company's outlook. There will also be a Q&A session following the presentation.

Key facts of the Pyrum webcast

Friday, 19 May 2023

Start: 10.00 a.m. (CEST)

Duration: 60 minutes

Language: English

Registration link for participants: https://bit.ly/42qb91e

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) from the German state of Saarland.

https://www.pyrum.net/en

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstr. 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net