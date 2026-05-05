Pyrum Innovations Aktie

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WKN DE: A2G8ZX / ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

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05.05.2026 11:13:13

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 8 May 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 8 May 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)

05.05.2026 / 11:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 8 May 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)              

  • Information from the Executive Board on the past financial year 2025 and future business development
  • Online presentation via webcast for shareholders, press representatives and analysts

Dillingen / Saar, 5 May 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) invites interested investors, analysts, private shareholders and members of the press to attend the online presentation of the Executive Board on the occasion of the publication of the Annual Report 2025.

In the webcast, CEO Pascal Klein and CFO Kai Winkelmann will provide an overview of the 2025 financial figures, an update on the current business development as well as the company's outlook. There will also be a Q&A session following the presentation.

Key facts of the Pyrum webcast

Friday, 8 May 2026
Start: 11.00 a.m. (CEST)
Duration: 60 minutes
Language: English

Registration link for participants: https://www.appairtime.com/event/af886ce5-b979-4eb7-b003-5d130affafb9

 

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tires. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tires and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as TTO (ThermoTireOil) and TTB (ThermoTireBlack) which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

 

Contact

iron AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
Email: presse@pyrum.net

 


05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2321414

 
End of News EQS News Service

2321414  05.05.2026 CET/CEST

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