EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG publishes preliminary results for financial year 2025

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes preliminary results for financial year 2025



27.03.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

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Pyrum Innovations AG publishes preliminary results for financial year 2025

Revenue doubled to EUR 4,103 thousand compared to the previous year (2024: EUR 2,022 thousand)

Total output decreased as expected to EUR 10,615 thousand (2024: EUR 11,715 thousand)

Preliminary consolidated net result of EUR -10,530 thousand (2024: EUR -10.135 thousand)

Dillingen / Saar, March 27, 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum,” the “Company,” ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) published its trading update for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the preliminary figures for the full year 2025 today.

Revenue for the financial year 2025, based on preliminary, unaudited figures, rose to EUR 4,103 thousand, doubling compared to the previous year (2024: EUR 2,022 thousand). This includes revenue from consulting services in the amount of EUR 2,000 thousand. Due to the lack of revenue from ThermoTireBlack (TTB®) in the fourth quarter, the full-year forecast of EUR 4,500 thousand to EUR 6,000 thousand could not be achieved. Own work capitalized amounted to EUR 6,158 EUR (2024: EUR 8,994 thousand). The decline results from the largely completed commissioning work on a significant portion of the plant expansion in Dillingen.

Total output decreased compared to the previous year to EUR 10,615 thousand (2024: EUR 11,715 thousand) and was thus, as expected, at the lower end of the projected range of EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million. Other operating income more than doubled to EUR 2,422 thousand (2024: EUR 760 thousand) due to investment grants of EUR 2,979 thousand (2024: EUR 1,221 thousand) for job creation in Dillingen. The preliminary consolidated net loss for the year amounted to EUR -10,530 thousand (2024: EUR -10,135 thousand). Available liquidity increased to EUR 17,005 thousand as of December 31, 2025 (Dezember 31, 2024: EUR 11.740 thousand), primarily due to the capital increase with subscription rights of approximately EUR 13 million carried out in December 2025.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: „With the establishment of the project companies SUAS reTIRE s.r.o. in the Czech Republic and UniPyrum in Germany, we have entered the next phase of the project and are thus taking another important step toward expanding our production capacity in the coming years. A significant milestone was also the ISCC-EU certification of our ThermoTireOil (TTO®), which allows the use of our oil as biofuel and opens access to a new market segment. Our current focus is primarily on the milling and pelletizing plant. We are working closely with the manufacturer on the identified solutions to successfully transition to regular operations.”

Pyrum Innovations AG’s Q4 2025 trading update is available on the company’s website at https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/financial-publications/ The final figures and the 2025 annual report are scheduled to be published on May 8, 2026.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tires. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tires and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as TTO (ThermoTireOil) and TTB (ThermoTireBlack) which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/



Contact

iron AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com



Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net