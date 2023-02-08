EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Reactors installed in units 2 and 3 - expansion of the main plant in Dillingen/Saar thus nearing completion

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG: Reactors installed in units 2 and 3 - expansion of the main plant in Dillingen/Saar thus nearing completion



08.02.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Pyrum Innovations AG: Reactors installed in units 2 and 3 - expansion of the main plant in Dillingen/Saar thus nearing completion

Loop checks to begin shortly, currently final pipe and cabling work underway

Expansion of the shredder and pyrolysis plant can start cold commissioning promptly despite major disruptions to the international supply chains

New facilities greatly expand production capacities in future to around 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year

Dillingen / Saar, 8 February 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, announces the successful installation of the two pyrolysis reactors for production lines 2 and 3 at its main plant in Dillingen/Saar. This marks an important milestone in the expansion of the plant. The first tests of the installed components can begin shortly. These so-called loop checks represent the first step of the cold commissioning.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "The so-called marriage - the installation of the finished engine in a machine - of the two new reactors is a significant moment in the history of our company. With the two new production lines, our main plant will in future have the recycling capacity that we plan as standard for all new Pyrum plants. We are very proud that despite the major challenges, such as the disruptions in the global supply chains, the chip shortage, Covid-19 and the extreme price increases, we expect to complete the expansion of our main plant on schedule. The new facilities will enable us to better serve the enormously high demand for our products in the future."

The Pyrum main plant in Dillingen/Saar has so far consisted of one production line, which has been operating on an industrial scale since 2020. In addition to this pyrolysis reactor, Pyrum has built two further towers around 25 metres high since the end of 2021. Using Pyrum's patented technology, the reactors convert rubber granulate from waste tyres into pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black (rCB), which in turn are used by Pyrum's customers as raw materials for the manufacture of new products. With the expansion that has taken place, the processing capacity can be tripled in the future to around 20,000 tonnes of ELT per year. In addition, Pyrum is currently planning to build 15 new plants by 2030.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) from the German state of Saarland.

