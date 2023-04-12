EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG receives ESG rating of 'very good' by imug

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Rating/ESG

12.04.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Pyrum Innovations AG receives ESG rating of "very good" by imug

Sustainability rating agency imug awards Pyrum 72 out of 100 possible points

Analysts particularly convinced by Pyrum's business model

Dillingen / Saar, 12 April 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELTs) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has achieved 72 out of 100 points in imug's ESG rating. The company's overall sustainability performance is therefore rated as "very good". The rating by imug, one of the leading sustainability rating agencies in Germany and a specialist in environmental, social and governance (ESG) research, was carried out in the first quarter of 2023 and is based on several areas of investigation. Pyrum scored particularly well in the area of "products and services", where the company received full marks. Here, imug analysed Pyrum's business model and assessed how the company's products and services make a positive contribution to environmental or social development.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "With Pyrum, we are making a decisive contribution to the transformation of the economy towards a sustainable circular economy. Our pyrolysis technology is the leading process for the recycling of end-of-life tyres. The Fraunhofer Institute has already confirmed in a 'Life Cycle Assessment' that we save up to 72% more CO 2 than the current recycling mix in Germany. We are very proud that all these advantages have now also contributed to our very good rating in the imug sustainability rating."

Previously, Pyrum Innovations AG achieved silver status in the EcoVadis sustainability ranking and had its environmental and quality management system certified to two ISO standards. With imug's independent assessment of the company's sustainability performance, Pyrum can once again strengthen its credibility in its communication with all stakeholders. The rating also provides a basis for sustainable financing and uncovers further potential for sustainability management.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) from the German state of Saarland.

www.pyrum.net/en

