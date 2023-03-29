EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG receives ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG receives ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system



29.03.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pyrum achieves another important milestone after ISO 9001 certification and silver ranking by EcoVadis

All important criteria for supplying the automotive industry with recovered carbon black is now fulfilled

Dillingen / Saar, 29 March, 2023 Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has received the ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system following a comprehensive audit. As a result, the company now meets all the important criteria for being allowed to supply its recovered carbon black ("rCB") to the automotive industry. The rCB is used in the tire industry for the production of new tyres, as well as in the plastics and electrical industries. Pyrum had previously received ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system and silver status in the EcoVadis sustainability ranking. A year ago, Pyrum also signed a development agreement with premium tyre manufacturer Continental to produce high quality recovered carbon black for Continental's tyre production. The final hurdle has now been cleared with ISO 14001 certification.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "The ISO 14001 certification is one of the most important environmental standards and a very important milestone for Pyrum. We now meet all standards of the automotive industry and at the same time show that we act in an ecologically responsible way. We also passed the audit without any deviations, which in school grades would be an 'A plus'. Of course, this is something we are particularly proud of."

ISO 14001 is an internationally agreed standard that sets requirements for an environmental management system. Companies and organizations can improve their environmental performance by using resources efficiently and avoiding waste. This generates competitive advantages and increases the confidence of all stakeholders. For Pyrum, the certification once again underlines the particularly sustainable impact that the company achieves with its pyrolysis technology for recycling end-of-life tyres.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) from the German state of Saarland.

https://www.pyrum.net/en

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Tel: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Diesel Road 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net