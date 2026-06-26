EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG reports results for the first three months of 2026 

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Pyrum Innovations AG reports results for the first three months of 2026



26.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Pyrum Innovations AG reports results for the first three months of 2026

Revenue doubles to EUR 1,030 thousand (3M 2025: EUR 509 thousand)

EBITDA amounts to EUR -2,419 thousand (3M 2025: EUR 23 thousand / adjusted EUR -1,776 thousand)

Consolidated net result for the period was EUR -3,739 thousand (3M 2025: EUR -877 thousand)

First deliveries of ThermoTireBlack® (TTB) from the new milling and pelletizing plant to Continental took place in June 2026

Dillingen / Saar, June 26, 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum,” the “Company,” ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) today published its Consolidated interim management statement for the period from January 1 to March 31, 2026. Revenue for the first three months amounted to EUR 1,030 thousand and thus doubled compared to the same period last year (3M 2025: EUR 509 thousand). The positive development was driven in particular by higher revenue from consulting and engineering services in connection with ongoing customer and partner projects, as well as increased revenue from expanded plant operations. Other own work capitalized amounted to EUR 491 thousand (3M 2025: EUR 2,676 thousand). The decline resulted from the completion and commissioning of key plant components to regular operation at the Dillingen site in the second quarter of 2025. Total output decreased accordingly to EUR 1,599 thousand (3M 2025: EUR 3,365 thousand).

Other operating income fell to EUR 159 thousand (3M 2025: EUR 2,029 thousand). The first quarter of the previous year was primarily characterized by government investment grants related to the completion of the two thermolysis plants, TAD 2 and TAD 3, as well as other sub-plants. This also resulted in a break-even EBITDA of EUR 23 thousand for the same period last year for the first time. Adjusted for investment grants, EBITDA for the comparable period stood at EUR -1,776 thousand. In the first quarter of 2026, EBITDA amounted to EUR -2,419 thousand, and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at EUR -3,384 thousand (3M 2025: EUR -533 thousand / adjusted EUR -2,332 thousand). There were no cash-effective investment grants. The consolidated net result for the period was EUR -3,739 thousand (3M 2025: EUR -877 thousand). Available liquidity as of March 31, 2026, was EUR 11,079 thousand (December 31, 2025: EUR 17,006 thousand).

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “The first few months of 2026 marked a major operational breakthrough for us. With Continental’s unlimited delivery approval for our ThermoTireBlack® from the new milling and pelletizing plant and the first shipments in June, we have demonstrated that our product meets the consistently high quality standards required for industrial tire manufacturing. This lays the foundation for the further ramp-up of production at our main plant in Dillingen and also accelerates our financing discussions for Pyrum’s next plant in Perl-Besch.”

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, Pyrum continues to expect an increase in consolidated revenue from plant operations as well as from consulting contracts with customers and forecasts revenue of between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 9.5 million. Consolidated total output is expected to range from EUR 12.0 million to EUR 18.0 million. Given the high level of investment activity and the planned expansion of the employee base, the Group’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to range from EUR -8.0 million to EUR -10.5 million. The new milling and pelletizing plant has been in regular operation since April 2026, and throughput is currently being gradually increased. The target output is expected to be reached following a retrofit in the third quarter of 2026. For 2027, the Executive Board expects EBITDA to break even.

To support the planned growth, it is essential to secure additional financing for the construction of new facilities and to address the currently negative cash flows. In this context, Pyrum Innovations AG has commissioned Cameron Barney Herbst Hilgenfeldt (CBHH) to examine strategic options for financing further growth and expanding its technological leadership in the field of thermolysis. In this regard, the company is considering various financing options. In addition to the possible onboarding of a strategic financial investor, these include all standard equity and debt financing options.

Pyrum Innovations AG’s Consolidated interim management statement for the period from January 1 to March 31, 2026, is available on the company’s website at https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/financial-publications/.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tires. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tires and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as TTO (ThermoTireOil) and TTB (ThermoTireBlack) which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

Contact

iron AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net