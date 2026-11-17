EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Pyrum Innovations AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights of up to EUR 22,3 million



17.11.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

of Pyrum Innovations AG

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Pyrum Innovations AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights of up to EUR 22,3 million

Up to 858,533 new shares to be placed at EUR 26.00 per new share

Subscription ratio of 5:1

Investments in faster growth, innovation, and newly developed raw materials

Webcast on the capital increase on November 18, 2026

Dillingen / Saar, November 17, 2026 – The Management Board of Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) today, with the approval of the Company’s Supervisory Board, resolved to increase the share capital against cash contributions by partially utilizing the Authorized Capital 2026.

Pyrum Innovations AG is setting an important milestone for the company’s sustainable growth and innovation with this rights issue capital increase: With a rights issue capital increase of up to EUR 22.3 million, the company is laying the foundation for its next stage of development. Up to 858,533 new registered shares will be offered at a subscription price of EUR 26.00 per share. The subscription ratio is 5:1.

Parallel to the capital increase with subscription rights, the company is today beginning preparations for a “rump placement” to offer unsubscribed shares as part of the rights offering to selected institutional investors in Germany and other European countries. CapSolutions GmbH was appointed as the placement agent for this transaction.

The proceeds from the offering are to be used specifically for future-oriented investments: In addition to investments at the Dillingen/Saar site and participation in joint ventures, the company plans to make strategic acquisitions and strengthen its equity base. In this way, Pyrum is laying the necessary foundations for sustainable growth and the successful implementation of its rapidly expanding project pipeline.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “The capital increase approved today is a decisive step toward the next phase of growth for our company. The first plant sale in the Czech Republic, the promising results of our optimization measures at the thermolysis plants in Dillingen, and the substantial funding commitments for our partner projects in Greece and Sweden underscore the technological capabilities, political interest, and growth potential of our business model. Building on this foundation, we intend to systematically shape Pyrum’s next phase of development: through the rapid implementation of our own plant in Perl, the realization of additional European projects, and the targeted expansion of our research and development activities in the field of future raw materials. This capital increase is intended to create the financial foundation needed to reach the break-even point more quickly based on our current project pipeline, while simultaneously advancing our growth strategy with the necessary entrepreneurial freedom.”

The company plans to use the proceeds for, among other things, the strategic procurement and stockpiling of particularly price-sensitive equipment components in order to protect itself against potential price increases at an early stage. The sharp price increases in the storage and computing power segments driven by the AI boom are already demonstrating, particularly in the Czech project, that strategic procurement is essential. In addition, investments in the company’s own plants and joint ventures, as well as equity investments in other project companies, are planned. This is intended to tap into additional revenue potential and accelerate the path to profitability. Another focus is on expanding research and development activities to further optimize plant technology with the goal of producing even better, system-critical raw materials from waste. The newly developed TTB called “New Standard,” which has been produced on an industrial scale since the summer retrofit, demonstrates that Pyrum is only at the beginning of developing new raw materials.

As part of the rights issue, the new shares will be offered to the company’s shareholders publicly by way of an indirect subscription right at a ratio of 5:1, i.e., five existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe for one new share. The subscription right for fractional amounts resulting from the subscription ratio is excluded. The period for subscribing to the new shares begins on November 19, 2026, and ends on Dezember 3, 2026, at midnight (MEZ). There are no plans to trade subscription rights. The ex-date is November 19, 2026 and record date is November 20, 2026.

Pyrum will host a webcast regarding the capital increase on November 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CET (in German) and at 11:30 a.m. CET (in English). Interested parties can register to participate at the following link:

Deutsch: https://www.appairtime.com/event/df7f2618-ad0d-458e-aa95-039a962a05b4?utm_source=pyrum-innovations-ag&utm_medium=issuer-share&utm_campaign=event-invite

Englisch:https://www.appairtime.com/event/2f578d87-5dcc-4c02-9ad9-cdfabe5a6d4a?utm_source=pyrum-innovations-ag&utm_medium=issuer-share&utm_campaign=event-invite

Further details on the capital increase are expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette (“Bundesanzeiger”) and on the Pyrum website at https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/ from November 19, 2026.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has been revolutionizing the used tyre recycling market since 2008. The company has developed an innovative, proprietary thermolysis technology that enables the nearly emission-free recycling of end-of-life tyres and certain plastics. The process yields high-quality products such as pyrolysis oil (TTO) and recovered carbon black (TTB), which are used by renowned industry partners—including those in the chemical and tyre industries—to manufacture new products. In this way, Pyrum closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate goals. Renowned certifications, such as REACH registration for the pyrolysis oil and ISCC PLUS certification for both products, confirm the high quality and sustainability of the products and processes.

Further information at www.pyrum.net.

Contact

iron AG

Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider

Phone: +49 221 9140 9737

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net