EQS-News: Pyrum introduces new product names TTO and TTB

Dillingen / Saar, 6 March, 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) is introducing new names for its recycled raw materials with immediate effect. The thermolysis oil previously known as recycled oil will in future be listed under the name TTO (ThermoTireOil). The previously used term recovered Carbon Black (rCB) will be replaced by the new designation TTB (ThermoTireBlack).

With this change of name, Pyrum aims to strengthen its brand identity and emphasize the independence and quality of its products. The background is that rCB and thermolysis oil available on the market do not consistently have the same specifications. For example, rCB does not consist solely of recovered carbon black but also contains inorganic additives from the tires. This results in different mixtures that are not suitable for all applications. Pyrum’s products TTO and TTB are produced using the company’s proprietary, patented thermolysis process and feature a precisely defined mixing ratio and specific properties that distinguish them from other products on the market and therefore require a clear designation.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “Our products are the result of years of development and intensive research. With the new designations TTO and TTB for our oil and our rCB, we make it clear that these are unique materials obtained from our unique thermolysis process.”

The products are manufactured in the thermolysis plant developed by Pyrum, in which rubber from end-of-life tires is broken down and returned to its basic components. TTB is already used in series production in tires and is also continuously receiving approvals for further applications, including conveyor belts, seals, as well as coatings and paints. TTO serves as a sustainable raw material for the production of a wide range of polymers – for example polyamides for clothing, plastic components such as car door handles, or even food packaging.

The transition to the new product names takes effect immediately and will be implemented step by step in all technical documents, certificates, communication materials and customer information. The products themselves remain unchanged in terms of composition and quality.



