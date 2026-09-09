EQS-News: Pyrum presents new corporate identity

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum presents new corporate identity



09.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pyrum presents new corporate identity

New claim “Rethink Resources” underscores Pyrum’s strategic evolution

New corporate design and website strengthen the company’s international brand presence

New visual and design language creates a modern and clear brand identity

Dillingen/Saar, September 9, 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, ISIN DE000A2G8ZX8) presents its new brand identity. With a new logo, an enhanced corporate design, and a completely revamped website, Pyrum is showcasing to the public how the company has evolved in recent years: technologically, entrepreneurially, and internationally.

At the heart of the new identity is the claim “Rethink Resources.” It expresses Pyrum’s evolved perspective: rethinking resources and viewing waste as a valuable source of raw materials. After all, Pyrum has long since ceased to see itself merely as a tyre recycler. As a technology company, Pyrum uses its proprietary thermolysis technology to recover valuable raw materials from waste and return them to the cycle. The new brand identity makes this vision visible while creating a clear and consistent identity that supports Pyrum’s continued international growth and the scaling of its technology.

Pascal Klein, CEO der Pyrum Innovations AG: “Pyrum has evolved significantly in recent years. With our new brand identity, we want to make this evolution visible to the outside world as well. Our new brand identity is not a break from our previous identity, but rather the next logical step. ‘Rethink Resources’ perfectly captures what drives us: rethinking resources, tapping into new sources of raw materials with our technology, and thereby making an important contribution to greater resource independence. Pyrum aims to be one of the first brands that comes to mind when it comes to resource resilience.”

Visually, too, Pyrum is turning a new chapter: a modern visual style, a clear design language, and a fresh design ensure high brand recognition and a contemporary international presence. The new website brings these elements together and makes Pyrum’s technology, vision, and development even more tangible.

The new corporate identity will be gradually integrated into the company’s day-to-day operations and various communication channels. In the spirit of sustainable resource management, existing materials will not be replaced prematurely but will be phased out in favor of materials featuring the new corporate design as part of regular updates.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has been revolutionizing the used tyre recycling market since 2008. The company has developed an innovative, proprietary thermolysis technology that enables the nearly emission-free recycling of end-of-life tyres and certain plastics. The process yields high-quality products such as pyrolysis oil (TTO) and recovered carbon black (TTB), which are used by renowned industry partners—including those in the chemical and tyre industries—to manufacture new products. In this way, Pyrum closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate goals. Renowned certifications, such as REACH registration for the pyrolysis oil and ISCC PLUS certification for both products, confirm the high quality and sustainability of the products and processes.

Further information at www.pyrum.net.

Contact

iron AG

Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider

Phone: +49 221 9140 9737

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net