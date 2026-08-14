EQS-News: Pyrum reaches next milestone: Plant purchase agreement signed for joint venture facility in the Czech Republic

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Contract

Pyrum reaches next milestone: Plant purchase agreement signed for joint venture facility in the Czech Republic



14.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Pyrum reaches next milestone: Plant purchase agreement signed for joint venture facility in the Czech Republic

First plant purchase agreement for an external Pyrum plant

Joint venture secures bank financing and is now considered fully financed

Pyrum provides key technology for the plant in Vresova

Initial payment to Pyrum scheduled for the coming weeks

Dillingen/Saar, August 14, 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, ISIN DE000A2G8ZX8) and the joint venture SUAS reTire s.r.o. have signed a plant purchase agreement for the delivery of the Pyrum thermolysis plant for the planned recycling plant in Sokolov, Czech Republic. The signing marks the first time that Pyrum has concluded a plant purchase agreement for an external plant outside its own sites, representing another important step in the international rollout of Pyrum’s technology.

The joint venture has also successfully concluded the loan agreements with the financing bank in the Czech Republic. The project is therefore fully financed, securing the funding required for the construction of the plant. In this context, SUAS reTire has placed a binding order for the Pyrum thermolysis plant, comprising three thermolysis reactors and process engineering. As the supplier of the key technology for the thermolysis process, Pyrum will also ensure the integration of the other plants at the site into the central control system.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “By signing our first external plant purchase agreement, we have reached a significant milestone in Pyrum’s development. This achievement is the result of a long and intensive journey during which, together with our partners, we established key technical, financial and organisational foundations. We are therefore all the more pleased to have now signed our first plant purchase agreement for an external facility, which we will build together with our partner SUAS. The secured financing underlines our partners’ confidence in our technology and provides an excellent foundation for the successful implementation of the project in the Czech Republic.”

SUAS reTire s.r.o. is a joint venture between Pyrum Innovations AG and the Czech company SUAS Ecology s.r.o. It was established last year, with Pyrum holding 49% and the SUAS Ecology s.r.o. holding 51% of the shares in the company. The joint venture is responsible for the development, construction and subsequent operation of a state-of-the-art tyre recycling plant in Sokolov, Czech Republic.

Initial construction work at the Sokolov site has already begun. With the commissioning of Pyrum and the initial payments by SUAS reTire, essential plant components can be ordered to ensure the swift implementation of the project. With its three reactors, the facility is expected to have an annual recycling capacity of more than 22,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres. A key advantage of the location is its well-established industrial and energy infrastructure, including the power plant already operated by SUAS Group at the site. This allows the gas generated during the pyrolysis process to be efficiently utilized for energy generation and converted into electricity without the need for significant additional infrastructure investment. Commissioning of the plant is scheduled for spring 2028.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has been revolutionizing the used tyre recycling market since 2008. The company has developed an innovative, proprietary thermolysis technology that enables the nearly emission-free recycling of end-of-life tyres and certain plastics. The process yields high-quality products such as pyrolysis oil (TTO) and recovered carbon black (TTB), which are used by renowned industry partners—including those in the chemical and tyre industries—to manufacture new products. In this way, Pyrum closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate goals. Renowned certifications, such as REACH registration for the pyrolysis oil and ISCC PLUS certification for both products, confirm the high quality and sustainability of the products and processes.

Further information at www.pyrum.net .

Contact

iron AG

Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net