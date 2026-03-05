EQS-News: Pyrum receives ISCC EU certification for thermolysis oil – End-of-life tire recycling becomes biofuel-compatible and strengthens Europe's more resilient raw material and energy supply

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum receives ISCC EU certification for thermolysis oil – End-of-life tire recycling becomes biofuel-compatible and strengthens Europe's more resilient raw material and energy supply



05.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Pyrum thermolysis oil approved as a feedstock for biofuel production

Certification enables access to regulated growth market

Compliance with increasingly stringent EU sustainability requirements

Dillingen/Saar, 5 March 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG has received ISCC EU certification for its thermolysis oil produced from end-of-life tires. With this certification, the company complies with the requirements of the EU Renewable Energy Directives RED II and RED III, enabling the oil to be used within the European Union as a sustainable feedstock for the production of biofuels and other renewable energy carriers.

The certification marks a crucial step for Pyrum's industrial scaling. It combines the circular economy with a regulated, rapidly growing energy market: Pyrum's thermolysis oil can now be used in a framework that is significant for the market development of sustainable fuels in Europe. This substantially broadens Pyrum’s commercialization opportunities, particularly in the segments of biofuels, bioliquids, biomass fuels, and co-processed fuels.

ISCC EU is one of the leading international certification systems for sustainable production and supply chains. Among other things, the certification confirms:

Protection and preservation of ecologically valuable areas

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain

Full traceability of raw material and product flows

Compliance with all sustainability criteria under RED III and applicable EU regulations

As part of the certification process, greenhouse gas emissions are additionally assessed and independently verified in accordance with the GHG Protocol.

Political Relevance: Circular Economy, Technological Sovereignty, and Resilience

The ISCC EU certification unlocks an additional, industrial policy-relevant pathway for the utilization of secondary raw materials. It transforms a difficult-to-recycle waste stream into a secondary raw material that makes a measurable contribution to decarbonization. Pyrum thereby integrates waste reduction, resource recovery, and energy application within a process that is scalable across Europe.

Economic Relevance: Reduced Market Dependency During Capacity Expansion

For Pyrum, the certification also marks a milestone in strengthening commercialization resilience during further capacity expansion. Access to regulated biofuel markets significantly reduces dependence on individual recyclate markets and specific off-take structures. This improves predictability at a stage when scaling and purchasing capacity are crucial.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “ISCC EU certification is more than a formal achievement for us. It provides access to a regulated market environment that is central to Europe’s decarbonization strategy. At the same time, it strengthens the resilience of our commercialization strategy as we expand capacity and reduces our dependency on individual recyclate markets.”

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

