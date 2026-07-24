EQS-News: Pyrum signs long-term supply and offtake agreements with Pirelli as part of the European Tyre-to-Tyre initiative

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Contract

Pyrum signs long-term supply and offtake agreements with Pirelli as part of the European Tyre-to-Tyre initiative



24.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Pyrum signs long-term supply and offtake agreements with Pirelli as part of the European Tyre-to-Tyre initiative

Pyrum and Pirelli sign long-term supply and offtake agreements

Pirelli uses Pyrum’s ThermoTireBlack® for European Tyre Production

Partnership confirms the industrial relevance and scalability of Pyrum’s thermolysis technology

Dillingen/Saar, July 24, 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) has concluded long-term supply and offtake agreements with Pirelli as part of the tyre manufacturer’s European Tyre-to-Tyre initiative.

Under the agreements, Pirelli will purchase ThermoTireBlack® (TTB) produced by Pyrum for use in its European tyre manufacturing operations. In parallel, Pirelli will supply Pyrum with end-of-life and scrap tyres from defined sources in Germany.

The agreements strengthen Pyrum’s long-term access to feedstock while also securing an industrial application for its TTB. They therefore cover both sides of Pyrum’s business model: the procurement of end-of-life tyres and the commercialisation of the secondary raw materials produced from them.

Using its proprietary thermolysis technology, Pyrum converts end-of-life tyres into ThermoTireBlack® and ThermoTireOil® (TTO). The TTB is upgraded by Pyrum and can partially replace fossil-based carbon black in tyre production. Pyrum’s TTO is used as a circular feedstock in the chemical industry.

The cooperation with Pirelli provides further industrial validation of Pyrum’s technology and products. It demonstrates that Pyrum’s recycling process can be integrated into a certified European value chain involving leading companies from the tyre, chemical and synthetic-rubber industries.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “Signing these long-term agreements with Pirelli is an important commercial and strategic milestone for Pyrum. The cooperation secures both the supply of end-of-life tyres and an industrial outlet for our TTB. It confirms that our technology and products meet the requirements of one of the world’s leading tyre manufacturers and can contribute to the establishment of scalable circular value chains in Europe.”

Pyrum is contributing to the broader Tyre-to-Tyre initiative launched by Pirelli together with BASF and Synthos. Within this initiative, secondary raw materials derived from end-of-life tyres and production scrap are reintroduced into the manufacture of new tyres through a traceable, ISCC PLUS-certified value chain.

For further details on the overall Tyre-to-Tyre initiative and the roles of the participating companies, please refer to the joint press release published by Pirelli, Pyrum, BASF and Synthos on July 22, 2026.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has been revolutionizing the used tyre recycling market since 2008. The company has developed an innovative, proprietary thermolysis technology that enables the nearly emission-free recycling of end-of-life tyres and certain plastics. The process yields high-quality products such as pyrolysis oil (TTO) and recovered carbon black (TTB), which are used by renowned industry partners—including those in the chemical and tyre industries—to manufacture new products.

In this way, Pyrum closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate goals. Renowned certifications, such as REACH registration for the pyrolysis oil and ISCC PLUS certification for both products, confirm the high quality and sustainability of the products and processes.

Further information at www.pyrum.net .

Contact

iron AG

Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net