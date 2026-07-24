Pyrum Innovations Aktie

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WKN DE: A2G8ZX / ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

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24.07.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Pyrum signs long-term supply and offtake agreements with Pirelli as part of the European Tyre-to-Tyre initiative

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Contract
Pyrum signs long-term supply and offtake agreements with Pirelli as part of the European Tyre-to-Tyre initiative

24.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum signs long-term supply and offtake agreements with Pirelli as part of the European Tyre-to-Tyre initiative 

  • Pyrum and Pirelli sign long-term supply and offtake agreements
  • Pirelli uses Pyrum’s ThermoTireBlack® for European Tyre Production
  • Partnership confirms the industrial relevance and scalability of Pyrum’s thermolysis technology

Dillingen/Saar, July 24, 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) has concluded long-term supply and offtake agreements with Pirelli as part of the tyre manufacturer’s European Tyre-to-Tyre initiative.

Under the agreements, Pirelli will purchase ThermoTireBlack® (TTB) produced by Pyrum for use in its European tyre manufacturing operations. In parallel, Pirelli will supply Pyrum with end-of-life and scrap tyres from defined sources in Germany.

The agreements strengthen Pyrum’s long-term access to feedstock while also securing an industrial application for its TTB. They therefore cover both sides of Pyrum’s business model: the procurement of end-of-life tyres and the commercialisation of the secondary raw materials produced from them.

Using its proprietary thermolysis technology, Pyrum converts end-of-life tyres into ThermoTireBlack® and ThermoTireOil® (TTO). The TTB is upgraded by Pyrum and can partially replace fossil-based carbon black in tyre production. Pyrum’s TTO is used as a circular feedstock in the chemical industry.

The cooperation with Pirelli provides further industrial validation of Pyrum’s technology and products. It demonstrates that Pyrum’s recycling process can be integrated into a certified European value chain involving leading companies from the tyre, chemical and synthetic-rubber industries.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “Signing these long-term agreements with Pirelli is an important commercial and strategic milestone for Pyrum. The cooperation secures both the supply of end-of-life tyres and an industrial outlet for our TTB. It confirms that our technology and products meet the requirements of one of the world’s leading tyre manufacturers and can contribute to the establishment of scalable circular value chains in Europe.”

Pyrum is contributing to the broader Tyre-to-Tyre initiative launched by Pirelli together with BASF and Synthos. Within this initiative, secondary raw materials derived from end-of-life tyres and production scrap are reintroduced into the manufacture of new tyres through a traceable, ISCC PLUS-certified value chain.

For further details on the overall Tyre-to-Tyre initiative and the roles of the participating companies, please refer to the joint press release published by Pirelli, Pyrum, BASF and Synthos on July 22, 2026.

 

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has been revolutionizing the used tyre recycling market since 2008. The company has developed an innovative, proprietary thermolysis technology that enables the nearly emission-free recycling of end-of-life tyres and certain plastics. The process yields high-quality products such as pyrolysis oil (TTO) and recovered carbon black (TTB), which are used by renowned industry partners—including those in the chemical and tyre industries—to manufacture new products.

In this way, Pyrum closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate goals. Renowned certifications, such as REACH registration for the pyrolysis oil and ISCC PLUS certification for both products, confirm the high quality and sustainability of the products and processes.

Further information at www.pyrum.net.

 

Contact

iron AG
Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider
Phone: +49 221 9140 970 
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar 
Email: presse@pyrum.net

 


24.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 39120067WWD5WF229E72
EQS News ID: 2370650

 
End of News EQS News Service

2370650  24.07.2026 CET/CEST

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