EQS-News: q.beyond increases EBITDA to € 12.3 million in 2025 and generates positive consolidated net income

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

q.beyond increases EBITDA to € 12.3 million in 2025 and generates positive consolidated net income



29.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





q.beyond increases EBITDA to € 12.3 million in 2025 and generates positive consolidated net income

Consolidated net income improves by € 6.5 million to € 2.5 million

Free cash flow rises by 72 % to € 5.5 million

Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to lay groundwork for share buybacks and dividends

Cologne, 29 January 2026. In advance of the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting due to be held in Cologne on 30 January 2026, q.beyond is publishing its preliminary results for the 2025 financial year, which have explicitly not yet been audited. Given an increase in like-for-like revenues* by € 2.6 million to € 182.6 million, EBITDA grew by 17% to € 12.3 million, while consolidated net income rose by € 6.5 million to € 2.5 million. Based on preliminary calculations, free cash flow improved by 72% to € 5.5 million in the past financial year. q.beyond is free of debt and now has net liquidity totalling € 42.0 million, corresponding to € 0.34 per company share.

Thies Rixen, q.beyond’s CEO, sees the company as being well on course: “Our focused business model is proving itself in a climate that remains as challenging as ever. We achieved the planned sustainable and significant boost in our earnings and financial strength even though the economy as a whole stagnated once again in 2025. Our focus on profitable revenues is paying off.” Nora Wolters, the company’s CFO, adds: “This means q.beyond is well placed in operating terms to enable its shareholders to participate in the company’s performance in future by way of share buybacks and a dividend.” The remaining legal restrictions are to be removed by executing an ordinary capital reduction pursuant to § 222 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), a measure proposed for approval by the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on Friday, 30 January 2026.

2028 Strategy: marketing q.beyond’s growing AI expertise

q.beyond will unveil its “2028 Strategy” in March 2026 and show how it intends to draw on its consult-to-operate approach to gain further customers and increase its revenues both in Germany and abroad. Core elements of the strategy include establishing further focus sectors, such as “Energy” and “Healthcare”, as well as consistently marketing the company’s growing AI expertise. With its Private Enterprise AI presented in spring 2025, q.beyond was one of the first companies to launch a sovereign AI platform for medium-sized companies that wish to exploit the full potential of AI but prefer not to store their sensitive data in a public cloud.

Nearshoring and offshoring quota planned to rise to 30%

Advancing internationalisation is another core element of the company’s strategy. Since 2023, the nearshoring and offshoring ratio has already risen from 3% to 20%. q.beyond now plans to raise this quota to 30%, further boosting the importance of its locations in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA. At the same time, q.beyond is starting to market its portfolio of services at its two European sites. “The initial market response is very promising”, remarks Thies Rixen. “We have gained our first customers in the shortest of time frames and will profit from our growth abroad this year already.”



* The calculation accounts for the ongoing process of focusing on profitable services and solutions. In 2024, revenues of € 13 million from less profitable business fields were still included.

About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find, implement, and operate the best digital solutions for their businesses. Upholding IT sovereignty is our core ambition. Our strong team of 1,100 specialists accompanies SMEs reliably as they tackle their digital transformation. Customers benefit here from our all-round expertise in cloud, applications, AI, and security. With locations across Germany and in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA, its own certified data centres, and experience built up over more than 25 years, q.beyond is one of Germany’s leading IT service providers.



Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de