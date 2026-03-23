EQS-News: q.beyond intends to grow revenues to € 250 million by 2028 – “2028 Strategy” leverages sector focus, AI, and internationalisation

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Forecast

q.beyond intends to grow revenues to € 250 million by 2028 – “2028 Strategy” leverages sector focus, AI, and internationalisation



23.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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q.beyond intends to grow revenues to € 250 million by 2028 – “2028 Strategy” leverages sector focus, AI, and internationalisation

Cologne, 23 March 2026 – q.beyond AG is today presenting its strategy for the period until 2028. Its centrepiece involves combining intensified sector competence and IT expertise, expanding AI-based services, and consistent internationalisation. Explains CEO Thies Rixen: “The 2028 Strategy will lead to profitable growth and sustainable value creation.”

Sector competence + IT expertise = added value and margin

At its core, the 2028 Strategy involves making targeted extensions to the company’s sector competence and combining this with its existing IT expertise. This combination creates significant added value for customers, extends the company’s service leadership, and increases its margin. At the same time, it forms the basis for developing sector-specific AI agents.

In this, q.beyond will focus on extending its market leadership in the logistics and retail sectors and on entering high-growth sectors such as healthcare and energy. The two latter sectors are facing far-reaching structural changes that will require specialised IT and AI solutions, an environment in which q.beyond can capitalise on its strengths in a targeted manner.

AI strategy: from development to orchestration

Within its consulting and project business, q.beyond develops AI agents and subsequently operates these as managed services on behalf of its customers. This model not only facilitates consistent and growing value creation, but also generates high-margin recurring revenues. CEO Rixen explains: “q.beyond is developing from an IT service provider into an AI orchestrator for European SMEs.” This means that, alongside its established managed services and consulting business, the company will in future be active in a further forward-looking growth market.

In 2025, q.beyond established a dedicated AI Consulting unit, gained initial pilot customers, and started to build a specialist team. This will be followed in 2026 by sector-specific AI suites and live operation of orchestrated AI agents. By 2028, these should generate around 10% of the company’s overall revenues.

Scaling up in Europe: growth beyond Germany

With its 2028 Strategy, q.beyond is simultaneously promoting its internationalisation. The aim here is to establish its proven business model – comprising sector competence, IT expertise, and AI – across Europe. The nearshoring locations in Spain and Latvia are being expanded into sales and delivery hubs, both with a focus on the AI portfolio. An additional focal point in Spain is cloud transformation, while in the Baltic the topic of security is more in the foreground.

The addressable market is large: In Germany alone, there are around 70,000 medium-sized companies with revenues of more than € 10 million. Thanks to their great openness to digitalisation, Spain and the Baltic harbour additional growth potential. q.beyond plans to increase the international share of its revenues to around 10% by 2028 – a major step towards diversifying and scaling up its business.

Revenues of around € 250 million planned for 2028

With its 2028 Strategy, q.beyond is pursuing a clear course: sustainable, profitable growth driven by service leadership, AI-based business models, and European expansion. By 2028, the company aims to generate revenues of around € 250 million with an EBITDA margin of around 10%. The combination of organic growth, AI revenues, and targeted M&A activities will form the foundation for long-term value growth.

Outlook for 2026: positive free cash flow and consolidated net income planned

For the current financial year, the company plans for revenues of between € 182 million and € 190 million (2025: € 182.6 million), and EBITDA of between € 10 million and € 16 million (2025: € 12.3 million). In addition, the company expects as in the previous year to generate positive consolidated net income (2025: € 1.6 million) and sustainably positive free cash flow (2025: € 5.5 million). The forecast is based on the assumption that, given geopolitical tensions, the German economy will emerge from its period of stagnation and weak investment at the earliest in the second half of the year. “The earlier the German economy manages to move on from its prolonged weakness, the sooner q.beyond will be able to accelerate its profitable growth”, explains q.beyond’s CFO, Nora Wolters. “With our 2028 Strategy, we are setting a course that will enable us to profit from any upturn in Germany and to increase the international share of our revenues.”

The company had no debt and strong financial resources, with net liquidity of € 42.0 million at the end of 2025. Together with its profitable growth, these factors offered a firm foundation for enabling shareholders, as previously announced, to participate in the company’s performance in future also by way of share buybacks and dividends. CEO Rixen stresses: “With the 2028 Strategy, we will sustainably and significantly increase the company’s value.”

Notes:

This Corporate News contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and forecasts on the part of the management with regard to future events. Due to risks or erroneous assumptions, actual results may deviate materially from these forward-looking statements. q.beyond will publish its 2025 Annual Report at www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations on 30 March 2026.



About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find, implement, and operate the best digital solutions for their businesses. Upholding IT sovereignty is our core ambition. Our strong team of 1,100 specialists accompanies SMEs reliably as they tackle their digital transformation. Customers benefit here from our all-round expertise in cloud, applications, AI, and security. With locations across Germany and in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA, its own certified data centres, and experience built up over more than 25 years, q.beyond is one of the leading IT service providers.



Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de