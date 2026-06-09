EQS-News: q.beyond launches “AI Act as a Service”

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

q.beyond launches “AI Act as a Service”



09.06.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





q.beyond launches “AI Act as a Service”

Companies obtain risk classification for their AI deployment

EU AI Act requirements yet to be implemented at many companies

Regulation-compliant AI use as basis for new value creation

Cologne, 9 June 2026 – q.beyond AG has launched a new offering: “AI Act as a Service”. This service enables managers responsible for AI to evaluate the AI systems in use at their company and swiftly obtain an auditable assessment of their AI-related risks, including relevant documentation and verification. q.beyond’s AI Act as a Service supports them in placing AI applications at their company on a safe regulatory footing. This in turn accelerates their AI deployment and forms the basis for boosting AI-driven productivity gains and value creation.

EU AI Act is binding for all companies

The EU AI Act is the European AI Regulation, the world’s first legal framework for deploying artificial intelligence at companies. The legislation is already in force and is gradually taking binding effect for companies. Relevant dates in this respect include August 2026 for most of the general requirements and December 2027 for high-risk AI systems.

The EU is pursuing the objectives of minimizing any risks to security, health, and basic rights arising at companies due to the use of artificial intelligence while at the same time boosting innovation. The regulatory requirements depend not on the size of a given company, but rather on the potential risk posed by an AI application. This may vary widely between individual sectors and application scenarios.

AI Act as a Service bookable online – free trial version

This is precisely the issue which q.beyond’s new service addresses: It provides companies of all sizes and in all sectors with an overview of the regulatory risks they face due to the AI systems they already use or plan to use. Companies typically already deploy several dozen large language models (LLMs) and agents.

The service can be booked directly on q.beyond’s website and drawn on without any prior integration. Alongside a monthly subscription which, depending on the price scale, may cover one to several accounts, a free version is also available. This already enables companies to perform a basic assessment of the requirements placed by the EU AI Act in an AI application.

“Companies can start directly with AI Act as a Service and promptly obtain an auditable risk assessment”, explains Dr. Daniel Taradzic, Chief AI Officer at q.beyond AG. “This way, we are enabling companies to maximize their productivity gains from AI and automation while simultaneously minimizing their regulatory risks.” The service particularly targets corporate decision-makers, such as CIOs, compliance managers, and CISOs.

First companies already drawing on AI Act as a Service

The service attracted the attention of numerous q.beyond customers during its previous trial phase and is already being put to productive use. “We were confronted with the same challenge that many companies face at the moment: We had several thousand active AI users but no assessment of the EU AI Act requirements”, comments Ingo List, Managing Director of Antares Project GmbH. “Thanks to AI Act as a Service, we no longer have this problem.”

Orchestrating sector-specific AI services for SMEs

q.beyond additionally advises companies on deploying AI securely and in line with data protection requirements. With its “Private Enterprise AI” platform, the company also offers a secure and protected environment for processing sensitive company information. Furthermore, the IT service provider develops AI agents for companies operating in the retail, manufacturing, logistics, banking & insurance, healthcare, and energy sectors, as well as for the public sector. These solutions are subsequently operated as managed services and sustainably enhance the business value of q.beyond’s SME customers.

Further information about AI Act as a Service and about booking options, including the free trial version, can be found here: https://www.qbeyond.de/ki-services/ai-act-as-a-service.

About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond is the leading IT partner for SMEs. We solve the technological challenges our European customers face and make their business models fit for the future. This way, we sustainably enhance our customers’ business value. We do so by implementing sovereign IT solutions and drawing on our proprietary, certified AI data centres. Our strong team of more than 1,000 specialists combines sector expertise with technical excellence. Core focuses of our activities include public and private clouds, operating business-critical applications based on Microsoft and SAP technologies, artificial intelligence, and IT security. Publicly listed, q.beyond is present across Germany and has locations in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA.



Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de