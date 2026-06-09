q.beyond Aktie
WKN DE: A41YDG / ISIN: DE000A41YDG0
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09.06.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: q.beyond launches “AI Act as a Service”
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EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Market Launch
q.beyond launches “AI Act as a Service”
Cologne, 9 June 2026 – q.beyond AG has launched a new offering: “AI Act as a Service”. This service enables managers responsible for AI to evaluate the AI systems in use at their company and swiftly obtain an auditable assessment of their AI-related risks, including relevant documentation and verification. q.beyond’s AI Act as a Service supports them in placing AI applications at their company on a safe regulatory footing. This in turn accelerates their AI deployment and forms the basis for boosting AI-driven productivity gains and value creation.
EU AI Act is binding for all companies
The EU AI Act is the European AI Regulation, the world’s first legal framework for deploying artificial intelligence at companies. The legislation is already in force and is gradually taking binding effect for companies. Relevant dates in this respect include August 2026 for most of the general requirements and December 2027 for high-risk AI systems.
The EU is pursuing the objectives of minimizing any risks to security, health, and basic rights arising at companies due to the use of artificial intelligence while at the same time boosting innovation. The regulatory requirements depend not on the size of a given company, but rather on the potential risk posed by an AI application. This may vary widely between individual sectors and application scenarios.
AI Act as a Service bookable online – free trial version
This is precisely the issue which q.beyond’s new service addresses: It provides companies of all sizes and in all sectors with an overview of the regulatory risks they face due to the AI systems they already use or plan to use. Companies typically already deploy several dozen large language models (LLMs) and agents.
The service can be booked directly on q.beyond’s website and drawn on without any prior integration. Alongside a monthly subscription which, depending on the price scale, may cover one to several accounts, a free version is also available. This already enables companies to perform a basic assessment of the requirements placed by the EU AI Act in an AI application.
“Companies can start directly with AI Act as a Service and promptly obtain an auditable risk assessment”, explains Dr. Daniel Taradzic, Chief AI Officer at q.beyond AG. “This way, we are enabling companies to maximize their productivity gains from AI and automation while simultaneously minimizing their regulatory risks.” The service particularly targets corporate decision-makers, such as CIOs, compliance managers, and CISOs.
First companies already drawing on AI Act as a Service
The service attracted the attention of numerous q.beyond customers during its previous trial phase and is already being put to productive use. “We were confronted with the same challenge that many companies face at the moment: We had several thousand active AI users but no assessment of the EU AI Act requirements”, comments Ingo List, Managing Director of Antares Project GmbH. “Thanks to AI Act as a Service, we no longer have this problem.”
Orchestrating sector-specific AI services for SMEs
q.beyond additionally advises companies on deploying AI securely and in line with data protection requirements. With its “Private Enterprise AI” platform, the company also offers a secure and protected environment for processing sensitive company information. Furthermore, the IT service provider develops AI agents for companies operating in the retail, manufacturing, logistics, banking & insurance, healthcare, and energy sectors, as well as for the public sector. These solutions are subsequently operated as managed services and sustainably enhance the business value of q.beyond’s SME customers.
Further information about AI Act as a Service and about booking options, including the free trial version, can be found here: https://www.qbeyond.de/ki-services/ai-act-as-a-service.
About q.beyond AG:
09.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YDG0
|WKN:
|A41YDG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2341668
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2341668 09.06.2026 CET/CEST
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