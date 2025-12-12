EQS-News: q.beyond plans to execute capital reduction as prerequisite for future share buybacks and dividends

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Dividend

q.beyond plans to execute capital reduction as prerequisite for future share buybacks and dividends



12.12.2025 / 12:17 CET/CEST

Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting at end of January already to lay groundwork for shareholders to participate in company’s performance

Reverse share split planned at ratio of 5:1

If measure approved, share buybacks expected to be possible from 2026, and dividend from 2027

Cologne, 12 December 2025. The Management and Supervisory Boards of Cologne-based IT service provider q.beyond today decided to convene an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 30 January 2026. They will propose to this meeting that, following the advance retirement of two shares, the company’s share capital should in future be reduced to Euro 24,915,897.00 by executing an ordinary capital reduction pursuant to § 222 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) by way of a reverse share split at a ratio of five to one (5:1). The proposed capital reduction will eliminate the existing accumulated deficit under German commercial law. The surplus amount will be allocated to the free capital reserve. This will create the conditions needed for future share buybacks and dividends. In addition, the proposed capital measure will enable the listed share price to stabilise above Euro 1.00.

q.beyond is profitable and has a positive free cash flow

Thies Rixen, q.beyond’s CEO, explained the reasons for convening the meeting without delay: “As planned, our company has now returned to profitability and has generated a positive free cash flow since 2023. Its current market capitalisation only reflects this to a limited extent. That is why we intend to enable our owners, as many of them have also suggested, to participate in this progress as soon as possible by way of a share buyback.” Based on his assessment, purchasing treasury shares was currently the best investment for q.beyond: “We are convinced that this investment will pay off for our company and its owners.”

If the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting approves this measure and once the relevant resolutions are registered, the Management Board will take the measures required for a smooth exchange of all q.beyond shares. For every 5 old shares held in q.beyond, shareholders will receive 1 new share with a prorated amount in the share capital of Euro 1.00. Residual amounts will be settled. A share buyback programme could be launched subsequently, most likely in the second half of 2026. Had the Executive and Supervisory Boards sought approval from the regular Annual General Meeting, which is only scheduled to take place on 21 May 2026, it would have been doubtful that the company would already have been able to act in this respect in 2026.

High volume of net liquidity offers sufficient scope for share buybacks

For Nora Wolters, q.beyond’s CFO, the time factor is crucial: “q.beyond has emerged from a far-reaching transformation lasting three years. The time has now come to honour the continued engagement of our shareholders.” With net liquidity of Euro 41.3 million as of 30 September 2025 and no debts, the company has the scope needed to finance share buybacks and dividends.

“2028 Strategy” combines increased earnings strength with growth

According to CEO Thies Rixen, potential share buybacks, future dividends, and the higher share price in optical terms following the reverse share split will increase the attractiveness of q.beyond’s shares. Having said that, sustainably boosting the company’s value crucially depended on consistently developing q.beyond’s strategy further. The company will unveil its “2028 Strategy” at the beginning of March 2026. Rixen revealed the general direction: “We intend to further raise our earnings and financial strength in future while at the same time exploiting new growth opportunities by expanding our technology and sector portfolio.” With the internationalisation now underway and the expansion in its AI and security expertise, q.beyond is laying key foundations for this in the current year already.

The invitation to the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 30 January 2026, including the complete agenda and the corresponding draft resolutions proposed by the administration, will be published, most likely on 19 December 2025, in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and at www.qbeyond.de/agm.

About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find, implement, and operate the best digital solutions for their businesses. Upholding IT sovereignty is our core ambition. Our strong team of 1,100 specialists accompanies SMEs reliably as they tackle their digital transformation. Customers benefit here from our all-round expertise in cloud, applications, AI, and security. With locations across Germany and in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA, its own certified data centres, and experience built up over more than 25 years, q.beyond is one of Germany’s leading IT service providers.



