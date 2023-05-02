|
02.05.2023 12:00:14
EQS-News: q.beyond subsidiary logineer becomes one of the largest CargoWise service partners
|
EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
q.beyond subsidiary logineer becomes one of the largest CargoWise service partners
Cologne, 2 May 2023 logineer, a subsidiary of q.beyond, is taking over the team of CargoWise consultants from the IT provider AKQUINET and will become one of the largest consultancies for this logistics software. Logistics companies deploy the CargoWise transport management system to digitalise their process landscapes. This enables them to act faster in the market and optimise their supply chains worldwide.
We are delighted by this further major step to expand our IT services for logistics companies, comments Pascal Eggert, Managing Director at logineer. Taking over these CargoWise specialists means we now have a unique portfolio that enables us to accompany logistics companies worldwide in their digitalisation projects, adds Christian Lorey, also Managing Director at logineer since 1 May.
An IT specialist for logistics companies, logineer was launched two years ago and supports small and medium-sized companies in converting to digital business models. Alongside CargoWise consulting, its services include fully equipped digital logistics workplaces, including the necessary apps, SAP Finance and extensive cybersecurity services. logineer is able to provide its IT services to logistics companies worldwide and in 24/7 operations.
Customers move to logineer
The takeover of CargoWise consultants means that customers with current CargoWise projects will also move to logineer. No changes will be made to the services they have received to date: All services will continue to be performed at customary quality levels. Customers nevertheless also stand to benefit from the additional logistics and IT expertise available at logineer. Even before taking over the CargoWise business at AKQUINET, logineer was a CargoWise specialist and certified in the following areas for the logistics solution: Platinum Accounting, Platinum Forwarding, Certified Customs, Certified Global Rollouts, Certified Integration and Certified Warehouse.
