EQS-News: q.beyond subsidiary logineer becomes one of the largest CargoWise service partners

q.beyond subsidiary logineer becomes one of the largest CargoWise service partners

Takeover of expertise and consultants from AKQUINET

Customers move to logineer together with CargoWise services

CargoWise is the standard software for digitalising logistics companies

Cologne, 2 May 2023 logineer, a subsidiary of q.beyond, is taking over the team of CargoWise consultants from the IT provider AKQUINET and will become one of the largest consultancies for this logistics software. Logistics companies deploy the CargoWise transport management system to digitalise their process landscapes. This enables them to act faster in the market and optimise their supply chains worldwide.

We are delighted by this further major step to expand our IT services for logistics companies, comments Pascal Eggert, Managing Director at logineer. Taking over these CargoWise specialists means we now have a unique portfolio that enables us to accompany logistics companies worldwide in their digitalisation projects, adds Christian Lorey, also Managing Director at logineer since 1 May.

An IT specialist for logistics companies, logineer was launched two years ago and supports small and medium-sized companies in converting to digital business models. Alongside CargoWise consulting, its services include fully equipped digital logistics workplaces, including the necessary apps, SAP Finance and extensive cybersecurity services. logineer is able to provide its IT services to logistics companies worldwide and in 24/7 operations.

Customers move to logineer

The takeover of CargoWise consultants means that customers with current CargoWise projects will also move to logineer. No changes will be made to the services they have received to date: All services will continue to be performed at customary quality levels. Customers nevertheless also stand to benefit from the additional logistics and IT expertise available at logineer. Even before taking over the CargoWise business at AKQUINET, logineer was a CargoWise specialist and certified in the following areas for the logistics solution: Platinum Accounting, Platinum Forwarding, Certified Customs, Certified Global Rollouts, Certified Integration and Certified Warehouse.

About q.beyond logineer GmbH

logineer is an IT service provider with around 150 IT and logistics experts, digitalising logistics companies across the globe. We build the complete digital logistics workplace for our customers - including the global IT infrastructure and logistics applications while making sure the data and information flow smoothly across borders and time zones. As a subsidiary of the IT specialist q.beyond, we have outstanding experience in international sea and air freight forwarding as well as in contract logistics. Our services include consulting, implementation, system integration, operation and our own global 24/7 help desk. The solutions offered include office IT, financial accounting, transport management, warehouse management and cyber security. www.logineer.com/en/



About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP, Microsoft and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia and in Spain, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germanys leading IT service providers.



