q.beyond Aktie
WKN DE: A41YDG / ISIN: DE000A41YDG0
|
05.10.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: q.beyond successfully completes public share buyback offer
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EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action/Share Buyback
q.beyond successfully completes public share buyback offer
Cologne, 5 October 2026. q.beyond AG has successfully completed the public share buyback offer published on 28 August 2026, with a total of 4,878,907 shares having been validly tendered to the company by the expiry of the acceptance period. The offer, which involved repurchasing a total of up to 2,491,589 company shares, met with strong demand. Ultimately, the share buyback offer was significantly oversubscribed, as a result of which the declarations of acceptance were accounted for on a prorated basis in accordance with the provisions of the offer document. The allocation ratio amounts to 51.07%.
q.beyond is repurchasing a total of 2,490,905 treasury shares, corresponding to around 10% of all shares in the company. Based on the offer price of € 3.78 per share, the total purchase price for the shares repurchased stands at around € 9.42 million.
Thies Rixen, q.beyond’s CEO, explains: “In light of our current valuation, purchasing treasury shares represented the best option for deploying our high volume of net liquidity. Our accelerated AI transformation is currently creating an ever-stronger basis for growing our profitability and opening up new prospects for our shares. I am therefore convinced that this investment will pay off for q.beyond and our shareholders.”
Settlement, and thus payment of the purchase price to custodian banks, is expected to take place on 7 October 2026. Any shares that could not be accounted for in the allocation process will be transferred back to the original ISIN DE000A41YDG0.
05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YDG0
|WKN:
|A41YDG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900DGVITE7A2L5G12
|EQS News ID:
|2409746
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2409746 05.10.2026 CET/CEST
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|3,48
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