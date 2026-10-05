q.beyond Aktie

q.beyond für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41YDG / ISIN: DE000A41YDG0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.10.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: q.beyond successfully completes public share buyback offer

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Share Buyback
q.beyond successfully completes public share buyback offer

05.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

q.beyond successfully completes public share buyback offer

  • q.beyond purchases 2,490,905 treasury shares, equivalent to around 10% of all shares in company
  • Share buyback offer with announced volume of around € 9.42 million fully exhausted
  • Buyback reinforces accelerated AI transformation

Cologne, 5 October 2026. q.beyond AG has successfully completed the public share buyback offer published on 28 August 2026, with a total of 4,878,907 shares having been validly tendered to the company by the expiry of the acceptance period. The offer, which involved repurchasing a total of up to 2,491,589 company shares, met with strong demand. Ultimately, the share buyback offer was significantly oversubscribed, as a result of which the declarations of acceptance were accounted for on a prorated basis in accordance with the provisions of the offer document. The allocation ratio amounts to 51.07%.

q.beyond is repurchasing a total of 2,490,905 treasury shares, corresponding to around 10% of all shares in the company. Based on the offer price of € 3.78 per share, the total purchase price for the shares repurchased stands at around € 9.42 million.

Thies Rixen, q.beyond’s CEO, explains: “In light of our current valuation, purchasing treasury shares represented the best option for deploying our high volume of net liquidity. Our accelerated AI transformation is currently creating an ever-stronger basis for growing our profitability and opening up new prospects for our shares. I am therefore convinced that this investment will pay off for q.beyond and our shareholders.”

Settlement, and thus payment of the purchase price to custodian banks, is expected to take place on 7 October 2026. Any shares that could not be accounted for in the allocation process will be transferred back to the original ISIN DE000A41YDG0.
About q.beyond AG:
q.beyond is the leading IT partner for SMEs. We solve the technological challenges our European customers face and make their business models fit for the future. This way, we enhance our customers’ business value. We do so by implementing sovereign IT solutions and drawing on our proprietary, certified AI data centres. Our strong team of more than 1,000 specialists combines sector expertise with technical excellence. Core focuses of our activities include public and private clouds, operating business-critical applications based on Microsoft and SAP technologies, artificial intelligence, and IT security. Publicly listed, q.beyond is present across Germany and has locations in Latvia, Spain, Romania, India, and the USA.

Contact
q.beyond AG
Arne Thull
Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions
T +49 221 669-8724
invest@qbeyond.de
www.qbeyond.de

 

 


05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49-221-669-8724
Fax: +49-221-669-8009
E-mail: invest@qbeyond.de
Internet: www.qbeyond.de
ISIN: DE000A41YDG0
WKN: A41YDG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900DGVITE7A2L5G12
EQS News ID: 2409746

 
End of News EQS News Service

2409746  05.10.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu q.beyond AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu q.beyond AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

q.beyond AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 3,48 3,57% q.beyond AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX volatil -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenbeginn wechselhaft. Auch der DAX kann sich am Montag für keine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen tendieren uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen