q.beyond Aktie
WKN DE: A41YDG / ISIN: DE000A41YDG0
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11.05.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: q.beyond successfully promotes “2028 Strategy”
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EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
q.beyond successfully promotes “2028 Strategy”
Cologne, 11 May 2026. IT service provider q.beyond maintained its robust performance in the first quarter of 2026 despite a persistently challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Two factors were crucial: the company’s resilient business model, with a high share of recurring revenues (Q1 2026: 69%), and consistent implementation of its “2028 Strategy”. At core, this involves combining ever-deeper sector competence and IT expertise while expanding AI-based services and consistently internationalising the company’s business.
Net liquidity rises to € 42.6 million
Revenues amounted to € 42.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: € 46.4 million). It should be noted that the previous year’s figure for the last time included revenues of € 2.7 million from business fields that were less profitable and have since been discontinued. In parallel, revenues in the Consulting segment rose thanks to increased demand for SAP and AI services. Due to the overall reduction in quarterly revenues, EBITDA came to € 1.5 million (Q1 2025: € 2.3 million), while consolidated net income stood at € -1.1 million (Q1 2025: € -0.3 million). As planned, earnings were influenced by future growth investments to expand the company’s AI expertise and internationalise its business. Free cash flow amounted to € 0.6 million in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2025: € 0.8 million). Net liquidity rose to € 42.6 million as of 31 March 2026, corresponding to € 1.71 per q.beyond share.
Comments Thies Rixen, q.beyond’s CEO: “Our strategy is proving itself in an exceptionally challenging climate. We are focusing on profitable business fields and sustainable efficiency enhancements.” Key contributions are being made by the company’s increased use of AI and its internationalisation. The reorganisation of sales activities is also paying off. The company’s sales funnel currently stands at more than € 200 million, with new orders rising year-on-year by 7% in the first quarter of 2026.
Nearshoring and offshoring quota set to double to 40% by end of 2028
Driven not least by increased customer demand, q.beyond is further expanding its nearshoring and offshoring activities in the current financial year. In future, the company will operate not only in Latvia and Spain, but also in Romania. In the first step, q.beyond will pool part of its 24/7 support activities at its new nearshoring location in Cluj. Nora Wolters, q.beyond’s CFO, states the target: “By the end of 2028, the nearshoring and offshoring quota will double to 40%. This will enhance our efficiency. Not only that, it will help us to counter the shortage of specialists in Germany and access new markets.” The locations in Latvia and Spain have marketed q.beyond’s full portfolio of services since last year already.
q.beyond plans positive consolidated net income and sustainably positive free cash flow for 2026
Following the start to the year, which was consistent with expectations, q.beyond can confirm its full-year outlook for 2026: Based on revenues of between € 182 million and € 190 million, it expects to generate EBITDA of € 10 million to € 16 million, positive consolidated net income, and sustainably positive free cash flow. As in previous years, revenues and earnings will show significant growth above all in the second half of the year.
CEO Thies Rixen expects a positive performance in 2027 and 2028 as well: “q.beyond will generate profitable growth in the years ahead – thanks to its service leadership, its AI-based business models, and its European expansion.” By 2028, the company aims to achieve revenues of around € 250 million with an EBITDA margin of around 10%. Rixen is convinced: “Organic growth, rapidly rising AI revenues, and targeted M&A activities will significantly increase the value of our company.”
11.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YDG0
|WKN:
|A41YDG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2324518
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2324518 11.05.2026 CET/CEST
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