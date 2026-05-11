EQS-News: q.beyond successfully promotes “2028 Strategy”

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

q.beyond successfully promotes “2028 Strategy”



11.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





q.beyond successfully promotes “2028 Strategy”

Internationalisation: opening of nearshoring location in Romania

Q1 2026: revenues and earnings perform in line with expectations

New orders up 7%, sales funnel of more than € 200 million

Full-year outlook for 2026 confirmed

Cologne, 11 May 2026. IT service provider q.beyond maintained its robust performance in the first quarter of 2026 despite a persistently challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Two factors were crucial: the company’s resilient business model, with a high share of recurring revenues (Q1 2026: 69%), and consistent implementation of its “2028 Strategy”. At core, this involves combining ever-deeper sector competence and IT expertise while expanding AI-based services and consistently internationalising the company’s business.

Net liquidity rises to € 42.6 million

Revenues amounted to € 42.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: € 46.4 million). It should be noted that the previous year’s figure for the last time included revenues of € 2.7 million from business fields that were less profitable and have since been discontinued. In parallel, revenues in the Consulting segment rose thanks to increased demand for SAP and AI services. Due to the overall reduction in quarterly revenues, EBITDA came to € 1.5 million (Q1 2025: € 2.3 million), while consolidated net income stood at € -1.1 million (Q1 2025: € -0.3 million). As planned, earnings were influenced by future growth investments to expand the company’s AI expertise and internationalise its business. Free cash flow amounted to € 0.6 million in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2025: € 0.8 million). Net liquidity rose to € 42.6 million as of 31 March 2026, corresponding to € 1.71 per q.beyond share.

Comments Thies Rixen, q.beyond’s CEO: “Our strategy is proving itself in an exceptionally challenging climate. We are focusing on profitable business fields and sustainable efficiency enhancements.” Key contributions are being made by the company’s increased use of AI and its internationalisation. The reorganisation of sales activities is also paying off. The company’s sales funnel currently stands at more than € 200 million, with new orders rising year-on-year by 7% in the first quarter of 2026.

Nearshoring and offshoring quota set to double to 40% by end of 2028

Driven not least by increased customer demand, q.beyond is further expanding its nearshoring and offshoring activities in the current financial year. In future, the company will operate not only in Latvia and Spain, but also in Romania. In the first step, q.beyond will pool part of its 24/7 support activities at its new nearshoring location in Cluj. Nora Wolters, q.beyond’s CFO, states the target: “By the end of 2028, the nearshoring and offshoring quota will double to 40%. This will enhance our efficiency. Not only that, it will help us to counter the shortage of specialists in Germany and access new markets.” The locations in Latvia and Spain have marketed q.beyond’s full portfolio of services since last year already.

q.beyond plans positive consolidated net income and sustainably positive free cash flow for 2026

Following the start to the year, which was consistent with expectations, q.beyond can confirm its full-year outlook for 2026: Based on revenues of between € 182 million and € 190 million, it expects to generate EBITDA of € 10 million to € 16 million, positive consolidated net income, and sustainably positive free cash flow. As in previous years, revenues and earnings will show significant growth above all in the second half of the year.

CEO Thies Rixen expects a positive performance in 2027 and 2028 as well: “q.beyond will generate profitable growth in the years ahead – thanks to its service leadership, its AI-based business models, and its European expansion.” By 2028, the company aims to achieve revenues of around € 250 million with an EBITDA margin of around 10%. Rixen is convinced: “Organic growth, rapidly rising AI revenues, and targeted M&A activities will significantly increase the value of our company.”



Key figures at a glance

€ million Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Revenues 42.8 46.4 - Managed Services 27.6 31.6 - Consulting 15.3 14.8 Gross profit 7.6 8.9 - Managed Services 5.0 6.9 - Consulting 2.6 2.0 EBITDA 1.5 2.3 EBIT (0.9) (0.4) Consolidated net income (1.1) (0.3) Free cash flow 0.6 0.8 Net liquidity at 31 March 42.6 39.9 Equity ratio at 31 March 68% 62% Employees at 31 March 1,124 1,118



Notes:

This Corporate News contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and forecasts on the part of the management with regard to future events. Due to risks or erroneous assumptions, actual results may deviate materially from these forward-looking statements. The complete Quarterly Statement is available at www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations.



About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond is the leading IT partner for SMEs. We solve the technological challenges our European customers face and make their business models fit for the future. This way, we sustainably enhance our customers’ business value. We do so by implementing sovereign IT solutions and drawing on our proprietary, certified AI data centres. Our strong team of more than 1,000 specialists combines sector expertise with technical excellence. Core focuses of our activities include public and private clouds, operating business-critical applications based on Microsoft and SAP technologies, artificial intelligence, and IT security. Publicly listed, q.beyond is present across Germany and has locations in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA.



Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de