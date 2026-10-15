q.beyond Aktie
WKN DE: A41YDG / ISIN: DE000A41YDG0
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15.10.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: q.beyond’s new orders in third quarter of 2026 almost match figure for whole of first half of 2026
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EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
q.beyond’s new orders in third quarter of 2026 almost match figure for whole of first half of 2026
Cologne, 15 October 2026. At € 49.7 million, the volume of new orders placed with q.beyond AG in the third quarter of 2026 was almost as high as the figure for the first half of 2026 (H1 2026: € 51.9 million). At the end of the first nine months, order volumes from new and existing customers totalled € 101.6 million, 22% ahead of the previous year’s figure.
Rising new orders create strong foundation for revenue growth
“Our business is gaining momentum”, comments q.beyond’s CEO Thies Rixen. “Thanks to our focused approach, sovereign IT services, and all-round AI expertise, we are convincing growing numbers of customers.” The latest success was also linked to the reorganisation of the company’s sales activities, with the upturn in the overall economy also playing a role. Rixen expects the company to continue successfully attracting new business in the coming quarters as well: “We are currently building a strong foundation for revenue growth in the year ahead.”
Key contributions to q.beyond’s new order growth also came for the first time from its new GITG subsidiary, an SAP healthcare specialist in which the company acquired a 51% stake in the summer. This digital pioneer in the healthcare sector has a turnkey successor solution based on S/4HANA to replace the IS-H sector solution, which SAP has announced will be discontinued in 2030. Together with q.beyond, GITG’s experts are able to ensure a smooth transition in core patient management and billing systems while covering all hospital IT requirements in terms of security, cloud, managed services, and AI.
USP in growing healthcare IT market
GITG meant that q.beyond had a USP in the market, observed Rixen: “Following this takeover, we are now one of the leading IT providers in the healthcare sector.” The aim for the coming months was to gain further hospitals and hospital chains as cooperation partners and to accelerate their digitalisation. With around 40 members, GITG’s team had access to all of q.beyond’s resources in Germany and its nearshoring locations in Latvia, Romania, and Spain. Explains Rixen: “We combine proven sector expertise with extensive IT and AI competence and offer competitive costs and first-class 24/7 service. That provides us with a crucial head start in a growing market.”
15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YDG0
|WKN:
|A41YDG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900DGVITE7A2L5G12
|EQS News ID:
|2416080
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2416080 15.10.2026 CET/CEST
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