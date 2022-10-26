EQS-News: Q3 2022: DWS with Higher Revenues and Return to Net Inflows in Challenging Environment

EQS-News: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

Q3 2022: DWS with Higher Revenues and Return to Net Inflows in Challenging Environment



Total revenues increased to EUR 689m in Q3 (Q2 2022: EUR 671m; Q3 2021: EUR 664m), up 3% q-o-q and 4% y-o-y; in 9M 2022 EUR 2,049m, up 7% y-o-y

(Q2 2022: EUR 671m; Q3 2021: EUR 664m), up 3% q-o-q and 4% y-o-y; in 9M 2022 EUR 2,049m, up 7% y-o-y Net flows of EUR 7.7bn in Q3 resulting in minus EUR 18.3bn in the first nine months of 2022 (ex Cash minus EUR 9.8bn in Q3 2022, minus EUR 4.3bn in 9M 2022)

resulting in minus EUR 18.3bn in the first nine months of 2022 (ex Cash minus EUR 9.8bn in Q3 2022, minus EUR 4.3bn in 9M 2022) Adjusted costs at EUR 437m in Q3 (Q2 2022: EUR 398m; Q3 2021: EUR 393m), up 10% q-o-q primarily driven by a carried interest related to future performance fees in the Alternatives business and up 11% y-o-y; in 9M 2022 EUR 1,245m, up 8% y-o-y in line with our growth strategy

in Q3 (Q2 2022: EUR 398m; Q3 2021: EUR 393m), up 10% q-o-q primarily driven by a carried interest related to future performance fees in the Alternatives business and up 11% y-o-y; in 9M 2022 EUR 1,245m, up 8% y-o-y in line with our growth strategy Adjusted profit before tax at EUR 252m in Q3 (Q2 2022: EUR 273m; Q3 2021: EUR 271m), down 8% vs. Q2 and 7% y-o-y; in 9M 2022 EUR 804m highest 9M result ever , up 5% y-o-y

(Q2 2022: EUR 273m; Q3 2021: EUR 271m), down 8% vs. Q2 and 7% y-o-y; in 9M 2022 EUR 804m , up 5% y-o-y Adjusted Cost-Income Ratio (CIR) at 63.5% in Q3 (Q2 2022: 59.3%; Q3 2021: 59.2%) and at good level of 60.8% in 9M

(Q2 2022: 59.3%; Q3 2021: 59.2%) and at 60.8% in 9M AuM stable at EUR 833bn in Q3 (Q2 2022: EUR 833bn)



Business Development



In a continued challenging environment with further market turmoil, DWS managed to deliver solid financial results with positive net flows and quarter-on-quarter increased revenues. The company achieved the highest adjusted pre-tax profit ever in the first nine months of a year.



In the third quarter, the war in the Ukraine and its consequences such as energy price shocks and the dramatic increase in Inflation have continued to strongly impact economies and stock markets around the globe. Against this backdrop, our well diversified business model helped us to achieve net flows of EUR 7.7 billion. We saw a sustained demand from our clients for high-margin alternative investments, which attracted significant inflows year-to-date, and the expected return to net inflows into Cash products in Q3. Due to an environment of high inflation rates and rising interest rates and the prevailing expectations of a recession which caused investors to de-risk their portfolios, Active funds especially Fixed Income funds and to a lesser extent Passive products suffered net outflows. In addition, market movements impacted Assets under Management negatively. All in all, our AuM were stable at EUR 833 billion.



Despite the gloomy environment, DWS achieved solid financial results in the first nine months of 2022. Revenues were up by 7 percent year-on-year driven primarily by higher management fees and up in the third quarter by 3 percent quarter-on-quarter. The adjusted cost base rose compared to the second quarter as well as in the first nine months year-on-year consistent with our growth strategy and affected by extraordinary cost items like carried interest relating to future performance fees in the Alternatives business. This increased the adjusted Cost-Income Ratio to 63.5 percent in the third quarter. Without the carried interest, the adjusted Cost-Income Ratio would have been 60 percent. The adjusted CIR for the first nine months at 60.8 percent is at a good level in line with our outlook of around 60 percent in 2022 and with the predicted non-linear path to a sustainable adjusted CIR of 60 percent in 2024. The adjusted profit before tax increased in the first three quarters 2022 by 5 percent year-on-year and was in the third quarter below the very high Q2 2022 level.



Total revenues increased quarter-on-quarter by 3 percent to EUR 689 million in Q3 2022 (Q2 2022: EUR 671 million; Q3 2021: EUR 664 million). This was mainly driven by higher management fees, but also performance fees and other revenues rose. In the first nine months of 2022, total revenues increased year-on-year by 7 percent to EUR 2,049 million (9M 2021: EUR 1,923 million) primarily due to significantly higher management fees.



Adjusted profit before tax decreased quarter-on-quarter by 8 percent to EUR 252 million in the third quarter (Q2 2022: EUR 273 million; Q3 2021: EUR 271 million). After tax, DWS posted a 6 percent lower net income of EUR 147 million for the third quarter 2022 (Q2 2022: EUR 155 million; Q3 2021: EUR 182 million). Adjusted profit before tax for the first nine months of 2022 rose by 5 percent year-on-year to EUR 804 million (9M 2021: EUR 766 million). Net income decreased in the first three quarters of 2022 year-on-year by 7 percent to EUR 488 million (9M 2021: EUR 522 million).



Assets under Management (AuM) were unchanged at EUR 833 billion in the third quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022: EUR 833 billion; Q3 2021: EUR 880 billion). Market developments had a negative impact on our Assets under Management, but especially favorable exchange rate movements and net inflows compensated for this.



Net flows were at EUR 7.7 billion in the continuing gloomy environment of the third quarter 2022, resulting in minus EUR 18.3 billion in the first nine months of the year. In Q3, we saw a continued demand from our clients for high-margin alternative investments attracting significant inflows year-to-date and the expected return to net inflows into Cash products, while Active (ex Cash) funds especially Fixed Income funds and to a lesser extent Passive products suffered net outflows. Excluding Cash, net flows amounted to minus EUR 9.8 billion in the third quarter and minus EUR 4.3 billion in the first nine months of 2022.



Active Asset Management ex Cash saw net outflows of minus EUR 7.0 billion in the third quarter (Q2 2022: EUR 1.5 billion) primarily driven by Fixed Income (minus EUR 4.1 billion), which suffered from the expectation of further interest rates hikes. Active Equity had continued demand for flagship fund DWS Top



Passive Asset Management saw net outflows of minus EUR 3.8 billion in the third quarter (Q2 2022: minus EUR 3.3 billion). Clients continued to de-risk their portfolios given the prevailing expectation of a recession and falling share prices.



Alternatives attracted net inflows of EUR 1.0 billion in the third quarter (Q2 2022: EUR 1.6 billion), driven by net inflows in Real Estate products and Liquid Alternatives.



Adjusted costs, which also exclude transformational charges and other material non-recurring expenses, rose quarter-on-quarter by 10 percent to EUR 437 million in Q3 2022 (Q2 2022: EUR 398 million; Q3 2021: EUR 393 million). This increase was mainly due to higher compensation and benefits costs driven by a carried interest related to future performance fees in the Alternatives business. In the first nine months of the year, adjusted costs rose by 8 percent year-on-year to EUR 1,245 million (9M 2021: EUR 1,157 million). This was in line with our growth strategy and driven by increased general and administrative expenses like marketing spend and servicing costs for higher Assets under Management on average as well as higher compensation and benefits costs, mainly due to the risen number of employees and higher carried interests.



The adjusted Cost-Income Ratio (CIR) rose by 4.2 percentage points to 63.5 percent in the third quarter 2022 (Q2 2022: 59.3 percent; Q3 2021: 59.2 percent), driven by extraordinary cost items. The adjusted CIR increased year-on-year by 0.6 percentage points to 60.8 percent in the first nine months of the year (9M 2021: 60.1 percent). With this, it is on a good level and in line with the predicted non-linear path to 60 percent in 2024.

Growth Initiatives and Strategic Progress



In the third quarter, DWS formed a local strategic alliance with KB Asset Management Co., Ltd (KBAM), the asset management arm of Korea's largest financial group KB Financial Group. Aim is to leverage the combined expertise in identifying, developing, and maximizing business opportunities in Koreas asset management industry focusing on liability-driven investment (LDI) strategies of insurance asset management and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).



In addition, DWS established a new Digital Strategy, Products and Solutions team to align all its activities related to digital assets and currencies, digital channels, and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces). As the asset management industry is experiencing a digital transformation similar to what we have been seeing in other financial services sectors, we are ensuring that DWS is prepared for further digital disruption in our industry and to enable our clients and shareholders to benefit from the opportunities that come with it.



Furthermore, DWS announced to strengthen its Executive Board with two new members, who will help shape the further development of DWS as a standalone, publicly listed asset manager with their excellent legal and technological skills: Karen Kuder will join the board as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Angela Maragkopoulou will become the Chief Operating Officer (COO). They will take over from Mark Cullen, who will step down from DWS Executive Board at the end of the year. Going forward, the body will consist of three women and four men.



In addition, we made important organizational changes in the Investment Division and the Client Coverage Division. Especially, Björn Jesch will become the new Global Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of DWS.



In October, we announced the appointment of Dirk Goergen as Americas CEO, effective January 1, 2023. He will follow Mark Cullen, who holds responsibility for the Americas region on the DWS Executive Board. Dirk Goergen will be based in New York and will assume this responsibility in addition to his current role as member of the firms Executive Board and Global Head of Client Coverage Division.



Moreover, as the asset management industry continues to transform its approach to sustainability, we are adapting our ESG governance and structure to deal effectively with this transformation and to meet the evolving needs and wishes of our stakeholders most importantly our clients. With effect from January 1, 2023, we will evolve the existing Group Sustainability Council into a Committee of the Executive Board. And we will set-up a Sustainability Oversight Office (SOO) within the Chief Financial Office Division. Additionally, we will establish a Sustainability Strategy Team as part of the Corporate Strategy Team. These refinements will help us to further integrate our sustainability strategy, practices and controls across our organization.

Outlook



Our outlook remains unchanged from that published in our 2021 Annual Report.

