EQS-News: Q3 2025: Cantourage delivers strong operating performance in a challenging regulatory market environment

Q3 2025: Cantourage delivers strong operating performance in a challenging regulatory market environment



30.10.2025 / 10:08 CET/CEST

Revenue up 148% to EUR 75 million in the first nine months of 2025

On track to become a European player – market liberalization in other European countries offers opportunities

Outlook – Focus on further growth and geographic diversification

Berlin, 30 October 2025 – Cantourage Group SE continued its positive business development in the third quarter of 2025 and consolidated its position as one of the leading players in the European medical cannabis market, despite a challenging regulatory environment in Germany.

In the third quarter of 2025, Cantourage generated revenue of around EUR 20.1 million (comparable period 2024: EUR 13.2 million). This resulted in total group revenue of around EUR 74.9 million at the end of the third quarter (comparable period 2024: EUR 30.2 million). EBITDA of roughly EUR 3.9 million (comparable period in 2024: EUR 2.1 million) at the end of Q3 2025 underscores the strong operating performance and high scalability of the business model.

Robust development in Germany

In Germany, Cantourage recorded a robust development in both the cannabis flower and pharmaceutical ingredient business. Cantourage was able to further consolidate its position and successfully meet the demand for high-quality medical cannabis products.

“Germany remains a challenging market in a difficult regulatory and economic environment. Despite the current positive development, we are monitoring the broader conditions with due attention,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.

Growth in international markets

Cantourage is also continuing its growth trajectory outside Germany: positive momentum is continuing in the UK, while business is being expanded in a strategic approach in Poland. At the same time, Cantourage is preparing to enter other European growth markets such as Spain and Italy in order to benefit from the opening of these markets at an early stage.

Innovation and digitalization

Cantourage is continuing to develop its telemedicine offering in Germany in anticipation of regulatory changes, so that patients will continue to have the best possible and safe access to medical cannabis in the future. At the same time, the company is working on the development of new, innovative product formats that are designed to better meet the needs of patients.

Outlook

Against the backdrop of its operational performance to date in 2025, Cantourage is confident about the fourth quarter and the full year 2025. The company considers itself well positioned to achieve further growth in existing and new markets, but remains attentive to potential market changes. Note:

All figures are preliminary, unaudited, and unconsolidated.

About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis flowers and cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 and is listed under - ISIN: DE000A3DSV01.

Further information: www.cantourage.com

Investor Relations contact at Cantourage

Manuel Taverne

taverne@cantourage.com

