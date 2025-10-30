Cantourage Aktie

WKN DE: A3DSV0 / ISIN: DE000A3DSV01

30.10.2025 10:08:23

EQS-News: Q3 2025: Cantourage delivers strong operating performance in a challenging regulatory market environment

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Q3 2025: Cantourage delivers strong operating performance in a challenging regulatory market environment

30.10.2025 / 10:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or intothe United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan or any otherjurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The important notes at the end of this announcement need to be observed.

 

  • Revenue up 148% to EUR 75 million in the first nine months of 2025
  • On track to become a European player – market liberalization in other European countries offers opportunities
  • Outlook – Focus on further growth and geographic diversification

 

Berlin, 30 October 2025 – Cantourage Group SE continued its positive business development in the third quarter of 2025 and consolidated its position as one of the leading players in the European medical cannabis market, despite a challenging regulatory environment in Germany.

In the third quarter of 2025, Cantourage generated revenue of around EUR 20.1 million (comparable period 2024: EUR 13.2 million). This resulted in total group revenue of around EUR 74.9 million at the end of the third quarter (comparable period 2024: EUR 30.2 million). EBITDA of roughly EUR 3.9 million (comparable period in 2024: EUR 2.1 million) at the end of Q3 2025 underscores the strong operating performance and high scalability of the business model.

Robust development in Germany

In Germany, Cantourage recorded a robust development in both the cannabis flower and pharmaceutical ingredient business. Cantourage was able to further consolidate its position and successfully meet the demand for high-quality medical cannabis products.

“Germany remains a challenging market in a difficult regulatory and economic environment. Despite the current positive development, we are monitoring the broader conditions with due attention,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.

Growth in international markets

Cantourage is also continuing its growth trajectory outside Germany: positive momentum is continuing in the UK, while business is being expanded in a strategic approach in Poland. At the same time, Cantourage is preparing to enter other European growth markets such as Spain and Italy in order to benefit from the opening of these markets at an early stage.

Innovation and digitalization

Cantourage is continuing to develop its telemedicine offering in Germany in anticipation of regulatory changes, so that patients will continue to have the best possible and safe access to medical cannabis in the future. At the same time, the company is working on the development of new, innovative product formats that are designed to better meet the needs of patients.

Outlook

Against the backdrop of its operational performance to date in 2025, Cantourage is confident about the fourth quarter and the full year 2025. The company considers itself well positioned to achieve further growth in existing and new markets, but remains attentive to potential market changes. Note:

 

All figures are preliminary, unaudited, and unconsolidated.

About Cantourage
Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis flowers and cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 and is listed under - ISIN: DE000A3DSV01. 

Further information: www.cantourage.com

 

Investor Relations contact at Cantourage

Manuel Taverne
taverne@cantourage.com

 

This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer to sell securities, in particular not within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

 


30.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cantourage Group SE
Feurigstraße 54
10827 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@cantourage.com
Internet: https://www.cantourage.com/
ISIN: DE000A3DSV01
WKN: A3DSV0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2221158

 
End of News EQS News Service

2221158  30.10.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Cantourage