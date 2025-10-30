Cantourage Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV0 / ISIN: DE000A3DSV01
30.10.2025 10:08:23
EQS-News: Q3 2025: Cantourage delivers strong operating performance in a challenging regulatory market environment
EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Berlin, 30 October 2025 – Cantourage Group SE continued its positive business development in the third quarter of 2025 and consolidated its position as one of the leading players in the European medical cannabis market, despite a challenging regulatory environment in Germany.
In the third quarter of 2025, Cantourage generated revenue of around EUR 20.1 million (comparable period 2024: EUR 13.2 million). This resulted in total group revenue of around EUR 74.9 million at the end of the third quarter (comparable period 2024: EUR 30.2 million). EBITDA of roughly EUR 3.9 million (comparable period in 2024: EUR 2.1 million) at the end of Q3 2025 underscores the strong operating performance and high scalability of the business model.
Robust development in Germany
In Germany, Cantourage recorded a robust development in both the cannabis flower and pharmaceutical ingredient business. Cantourage was able to further consolidate its position and successfully meet the demand for high-quality medical cannabis products.
“Germany remains a challenging market in a difficult regulatory and economic environment. Despite the current positive development, we are monitoring the broader conditions with due attention,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.
Growth in international markets
Cantourage is also continuing its growth trajectory outside Germany: positive momentum is continuing in the UK, while business is being expanded in a strategic approach in Poland. At the same time, Cantourage is preparing to enter other European growth markets such as Spain and Italy in order to benefit from the opening of these markets at an early stage.
Innovation and digitalization
Cantourage is continuing to develop its telemedicine offering in Germany in anticipation of regulatory changes, so that patients will continue to have the best possible and safe access to medical cannabis in the future. At the same time, the company is working on the development of new, innovative product formats that are designed to better meet the needs of patients.
Outlook
Against the backdrop of its operational performance to date in 2025, Cantourage is confident about the fourth quarter and the full year 2025. The company considers itself well positioned to achieve further growth in existing and new markets, but remains attentive to potential market changes. Note:
All figures are preliminary, unaudited, and unconsolidated.
About Cantourage
Further information: www.cantourage.com
Investor Relations contact at Cantourage
Manuel Taverne
