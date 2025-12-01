EQS-News: Quantumzyme Announces Board Approval for Strategic Name Change to Quantum Genesis AI

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Quantumzyme Announces Board Approval for Strategic Name Change to Quantum Genesis AI



01.12.2025 / 14:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAN DIEGO, CA - December 1, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM), a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing pharmaceutical manufacturing through sustainable enzyme-based solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a proposed corporate name change to Quantum Genesis AI Corp. The Company will now submit the required notice to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which will include a request to update its ticker symbol. The proposed change will take effect only following FINRA approval.

The proposed rebranding reflects the Company’s strategic intent to align its identity more closely with its expanding integration of artificial intelligence into its enzyme engineering initiatives. This prospective evolution of the corporate name is intended to signal the Company's forward-looking approach as it continues to develop technologies designed to support environmentally conscious pharmaceutical production.

“While the name change remains subject to regulatory approval, the proposed identity of Quantum Genesis AI represents the direction in which our research and development efforts are heading,” said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of Quantumzyme Corp. “This prospective evolution aligns with our continued work toward combining intelligence-driven computational tools with sustainable chemistry to support our long-term strategy.”

The Company’s proprietary technology framework, pending the proposed name change and future enhancements, integrates quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, machine learning, and computational design principles. These tools are intended to support the development of biocatalysts capable of contributing to more sustainable and efficient pharmaceutical manufacturing methods. The platform is being advanced to explore opportunities to streamline traditional chemical steps through enzyme-enabled alternatives, with the goal of reducing process inefficiencies typically associated with legacy manufacturing approaches.

Quantumzyme has been progressing its enzyme engineering initiatives through recent achievements such as laboratory-scale samples of enzymatic ibuprofen prepared for external evaluation and peer-reviewed research published in RSC Sustainability. These developments support the Company's broader intent to apply its methodologies across additional high-volume Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) as part of its expanding research pipeline.

The Company continues to evaluate how its enzyme engineering framework may contribute to environmental improvements within pharmaceutical manufacturing. Specific design goals include supporting the reduction of chemical waste, minimizing solvent use, and lowering the carbon intensity associated with traditional synthesis processes. While further validation and scale-up will be required, Quantumzyme intends to demonstrate how its sustainability-focused approach may offer economic and environmental advantages relative to conventional chemical manufacturing routes.

As research advances, Quantumzyme is assessing opportunities for partnerships, technology licensing, and collaborative development programs. While the Company cannot predict the outcomes of these engagements, future agreements, if executed, may provide pathways for revenue through licensing arrangements, joint development structures, or similar partnerships. These opportunities remain subject to continued technological progress, market conditions, and successful external validation.

The Company believes that its strategic initiatives, combined with the prospective name change, may enhance its visibility within markets focused on AI-driven innovation, sustainable chemistry, and domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing resilience. These efforts align with broader industry trends emphasizing environmental responsibility and supply-chain stability.

“Our objective is to position the Company for future opportunities by aligning our technological evolution with a corporate identity that reflects our growth strategy,” Kulkarni added. “As we continue developing solutions intended to support cleaner and more adaptable pharmaceutical manufacturing, we believe this proposed name better represents the foundation we are building for the next phase of our journey.”

The Company anticipates that its combination of AI-enabled modeling, enzyme engineering capabilities, and sustainability-focused development priorities may support long-term expansion into multiple API categories. This prospective diversification is part of the Company’s broader strategy to create value through innovation while contributing to the future of responsible manufacturing.

Quantumzyme will proceed with submitting the required corporate action request to FINRA, which must review and approve the proposed name change and any associated ticker symbol updates before they take effect. The Company will provide additional updates as information becomes available and as regulatory processes advance.

For more information and updates, please visit www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services - from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up - Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology enables greener, more efficient global manufacturing.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.

Contact

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 203-0312

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Quantumzyme Corp