EQS-News: Quantumzyme Announces First Lab-Scale Sample of Green Ibuprofen Shipped for Industrial Validation

Quantumzyme Announces First Lab-Scale Sample of Green Ibuprofen Shipped for Industrial Validation



14.11.2025 / 12:05 CET/CEST

SAN DIEGO, CA - November 14, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTCQB: QTZM), a global leader in computational enzyme engineering and digital biocatalysis, proudly announces the successful preparation of the first lab-scale sample of ibuprofen synthesized using Quantumzyme’s novel engineered enzyme. This achievement marks the beginning of industrial validation for the company’s green synthesis technology and a major milestone in the Company’s journey toward sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Building on its recently published research in RSC Sustainability and international patent filings, Quantumzyme has now initiated a clear path toward commercialization. The company is actively engaging with industry stalwarts to ensure the economic viability and scalability of this breakthrough process.

Key Highlights underlying this lab-scale sample include:

• Technology Readiness: The lab-scale sample demonstrates the feasibility of Quantumzyme’s enzymatic process for ibuprofen synthesis.

• Collaborative Approach: Quantumzyme is gathering industry data and insights to modernize this age-old process using cutting-edge biocatalytic technology.

• Economic & Environmental Impact: The initiative aims to revitalize pharmaceutical manufacturing, contribute to local job creation through onshoring, and preserve the environment through green chemistry principles.

"This milestone is more than a scientific achievement, it’s a step toward transforming how APIs are manufactured globally," stated Naveen Kulkarni, CEO of Quantumzyme Corp. "By working closely with industry leaders, we aim to make this process economically viable while creating sustainable solutions that benefit both the environment and local economies."

Quantumzyme’s commitment to innovation and sustainability continues to position it as a key player in shaping the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

For more information and updates, please visit www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services - from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up - Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology enables greener, more efficient global manufacturing.

Contact

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 203-0312

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

