EQS-News: Quantumzyme Announces Publication of Green Ibuprofen Process in RSC Sustainability

SAN DIEGO, CA - November 5, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM), a leader in computational enzyme engineering and green chemistry innovation, proudly announces the publication of its pioneering research on sustainable ibuprofen synthesis in RSC Sustainability, a flagship journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

The peer-reviewed article, titled “In silico enzyme engineering of aldehyde dehydrogenase for eco-friendly ibuprofen synthesis” (DOI: 10.1039/D5SU00073D), validates Quantumzyme’s breakthrough enzymatic process for ibuprofen production. This innovation leverages digital biology and advanced enzyme design to deliver a green, efficient, and scalable alternative to traditional chemical synthesis.

Key Highlights:

• Technology Validation: Experimental data confirms the feasibility and robustness of Quantumzyme’s computationally engineered enzymes for ibuprofen synthesis.

• Sustainability Impact: The process significantly reduces reliance on harsh reagents, minimizes reaction steps, and improves yield—aligning with global green chemistry goals.

• Industry Readiness: Demonstrates potential for large-scale Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing with a reduced environmental footprint.



“This publication is a strong validation of our vision to transform pharmaceutical manufacturing through sustainable innovation,” stated Naveen Kulkarni, CEO of Quantumzyme Corp. “By combining computational enzyme engineering with green chemistry principles, we are paving the way for cleaner, smarter, and future-ready solutions for the industry.”

This milestone reinforces Quantumzyme’s commitment to sustainable pharmaceutical technologies and strengthens its position to become a leader in environmentally responsible drug manufacturing.

For full details, read the article at RSC Sustainability: DOI: 10.1039/D5SU00073D

For the most current information and updates, please visit our website at www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services - from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up - Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology drives global solutions for climate change, pollution, and resource efficiency, making eco-friendly biocatalysis the industry standard.

Contact:

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 203-0312

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

