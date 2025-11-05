EQS-News: Quantumzyme Announces Publication of Green Ibuprofen Process in RSC Sustainability

Quantumzyme Aktie
SAN DIEGO, CA - November 5, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM), a leader in computational enzyme engineering and green chemistry innovation, proudly announces the publication of its pioneering research on sustainable ibuprofen synthesis in RSC Sustainability, a flagship journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
The peer-reviewed article, titled “In silico enzyme engineering of aldehyde dehydrogenase for eco-friendly ibuprofen synthesis” (DOI: 10.1039/D5SU00073D), validates Quantumzyme’s breakthrough enzymatic process for ibuprofen production. This innovation leverages digital biology and advanced enzyme design to deliver a green, efficient, and scalable alternative to traditional chemical synthesis.
Key Highlights:
• Technology Validation: Experimental data confirms the feasibility and robustness of Quantumzyme’s computationally engineered enzymes for ibuprofen synthesis.
• Sustainability Impact: The process significantly reduces reliance on harsh reagents, minimizes reaction steps, and improves yield—aligning with global green chemistry goals.
• Industry Readiness: Demonstrates potential for large-scale Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing with a reduced environmental footprint.
This milestone reinforces Quantumzyme’s commitment to sustainable pharmaceutical technologies and strengthens its position to become a leader in environmentally responsible drug manufacturing.
For full details, read the article at RSC Sustainability: DOI: 10.1039/D5SU00073D
For the most current information and updates, please visit our website at www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.
About Quantumzyme Corp.
Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services - from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up - Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology drives global solutions for climate change, pollution, and resource efficiency, making eco-friendly biocatalysis the industry standard.
