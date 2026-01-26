EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp. Provides 2025 Corporate Update and Outlines Strategic Priorities for 2026

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Quantumzyme Corp. Provides 2025 Corporate Update and Outlines Strategic Priorities for 2026



26.01.2026

SAN DIEGO, CA - January 26, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM), a biotransformation company focused on sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing, today provided an overview of corporate developments during 2025 and outlined its operational priorities and strategic objectives for 2026. The Company also confirmed plans for a pending corporate name change and corresponding trading symbol change, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

2025 Corporate Overview

During 2025, Quantumzyme continued to advance its operations as an early-stage biotechnology company focused on enzyme research and development for potential applications in sustainable chemistry.

Key activities during the year included:

Regulatory and Reporting Status: The Company continued to develop its regulatory reporting and disclosure practices, supporting transparency for shareholders and the market.

Research and Development Progress: Quantumzyme advanced internal research efforts related to enzyme engineering and biocatalytic process development, including work associated with pharmaceutical and specialty chemical applications. These activities remain in the research and evaluation stage.

Intellectual Property Activity: During the year, the Company announced the publication of U.S. and international patent applications related to enzymatic processes under development. Patent applications remain pending, and there can be no assurance that patents will be granted or that any resulting intellectual property will provide commercial protection.

Corporate Communications: Quantumzyme updated its corporate website and public communications to more clearly describe its business focus, development approach, and long-term objectives.

Throughout 2025, the Company remained focused on foundational research, capital discipline, and regulatory compliance while navigating the challenges typical of early-stage biotechnology development.

Expansion of Artificial Intelligence and Computational Research Focus

During 2025, Quantumzyme began expanding its internal focus on the use of artificial intelligence and computational methods to support its enzyme research and development activities. The Company evaluated data-driven approaches, including machine learning techniques and computational modeling, as tools to assist in enzyme discovery, structure-function analysis, and research prioritization.

These artificial intelligence initiatives are intended to complement the Company’s existing laboratory research by improving the efficiency of experimental design and data analysis. Quantumzyme’s use of AI-related tools remains at a research and evaluation stage and is focused on internal decision support rather than commercial software development. The Company believes that integrating computational and data-driven methods into its research workflow may help guide future development efforts; however, these initiatives are exploratory in nature and subject to technical, financial, and operational limitations.

Proposed Corporate Name and Trading Symbol Change

In late 2025, Quantumzyme’s Board of Directors approved a proposal to change the Company’s legal name to Quantum Genesis AI Corp. and to seek a corresponding change to its trading symbol. The proposed name reflects the Company’s intention to place greater emphasis on computational and data-driven approaches within its enzyme research activities.

The Company has submitted the required documentation in connection with this proposed corporate action. The name and symbol change remain subject to FINRA approval and the completion of all applicable regulatory and corporate action requirements. There can be no assurance regarding the timing or approval of these changes, though the corporate name change and symbol change are expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026.

Strategic Priorities and Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead to 2026, Quantumzyme expects to focus on the following priorities:

Continued Research and Evaluation: Advance enzyme candidates and biocatalytic pathways through internal testing, optimization, and feasibility assessment, while maintaining a research-stage development posture.

Computational and AI Tool Development: Continue refining computational modeling and data-driven research tools, including artificial intelligence techniques, to support enzyme research and improve internal research efficiency.

Partnership Exploration: Evaluate potential collaboration, licensing, or development opportunities with third parties, including pharmaceutical and chemical industry participants. Any such arrangements remain exploratory unless formally executed.

Market and Stakeholder Engagement: Increase visibility through appropriate scientific forums, industry events, and investor communications, consistent with regulatory requirements.

Corporate and Regulatory Planning: Assess longer-term corporate objectives, including reporting status, market structure considerations, and capital planning, as appropriate.

The Company cautions that its objectives for 2026 are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including technical challenges, capital availability, regulatory considerations, and market conditions.

For more information and updates, please visit www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a biotransformation company focused on advancing sustainable enzyme-based solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Specializing in green chemistry, the Company applies quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to develop biocatalysts designed to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and support environmentally responsible production. By integrating computational modeling with laboratory validation, Quantumzyme aims to deliver scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability.

Contact

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 225-2902

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

