EQS-News: Quantumzyme Featured on Cover of RSC Sustainability for Research in Enzyme Engineering for Ibuprofen Synthesis

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Science

Quantumzyme Featured on Cover of RSC Sustainability for Research in Enzyme Engineering for Ibuprofen Synthesis



30.01.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAN DIEGO, CA - January 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM), a biotransformation company focused on sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced that its research has been featured on the cover of RSC Sustainability, a peer-reviewed journal published by the Royal Society of Chemistry. The cover recognition highlights the Company’s published research related to computational enzyme engineering approaches for ibuprofen synthesis.

The featured publication describes Quantumzyme’s work involving in silico engineering of aldehyde dehydrogenase enzymes and their potential application in more environmentally responsible pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The research focuses on computational modeling and molecular simulation techniques used to evaluate enzyme performance characteristics relevant to ibuprofen synthesis.

According to the publication, the Company applied computational design methodologies to assess enzyme structure–function relationships, with the objective of improving parameters such as catalytic behavior and operational stability under defined laboratory conditions. The research forms part of Quantumzyme’s broader efforts to explore enzyme-based alternatives to traditional chemical manufacturing routes.

The RSC Sustainability feature follows Quantumzyme’s prior disclosure regarding its intellectual property strategy, including patent filings related to enzyme design methodologies and sustainable synthesis concepts. The Company notes that the publication does not represent regulatory approval or commercial validation of any specific manufacturing process.

“Being featured on the cover of RSC Sustainability reflects the scientific relevance of our research efforts,” stated Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of Quantumzyme Corp. “The publication highlights our ongoing work in computational enzyme engineering and supports our objective of contributing to the development of more sustainable approaches to pharmaceutical manufacturing. While this research remains at a development stage, we believe peer-reviewed recognition is an important step in advancing scientific dialogue around green chemistry.”

The published research discusses how computational enzyme engineering techniques may support reduced reliance on energy-intensive or solvent-heavy chemical processes. However, the Company emphasizes that further laboratory validation, scale-up testing, and external evaluation would be required before any commercial application could be considered.

The cover recognition reinforces Quantumzyme’s focus on early-stage research in enzyme engineering, green chemistry, and computational modeling, and aligns with the Company’s broader strategy of developing intellectual property related to sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies.

For more information and updates, please visit www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a biotransformation company focused on advancing sustainable enzyme-based solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Specializing in green chemistry, the Company applies quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to develop biocatalysts designed to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and support environmentally responsible production. By integrating computational modeling with laboratory validation, Quantumzyme aims to deliver scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.

Contact

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 225-2902

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Quantumzyme Corp