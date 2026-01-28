EQS-News: Quantumzyme to Attend 2026 BIO International Convention

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Quantumzyme to Attend 2026 BIO International Convention



28.01.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST

SAN DIEGO, CA - January 28, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM), a biotransformation company focused on enzyme-based solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced that it plans to attend the 2026 BIO International Convention, to be held June 22–25, 2026, in San Diego, California.

The BIO International Convention is a global gathering of biotechnology and life sciences companies, academic institutions, and industry participants representing a broad range of scientific and commercial disciplines.

Representatives of Quantumzyme expect to attend the conference and engage in informal networking meetings with industry participants. The Company will not be presenting, exhibiting, sponsoring, or formally participating in conference programming.

“We view the BIO International Convention as an important opportunity to connect with peers across the biotechnology and biomanufacturing ecosystem,” said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of Quantumzyme Corp. “Our attendance is focused on listening, learning, and engaging in informal discussions with industry participants as we continue to evaluate developments relevant to our technology and long-term objectives.”

Quantumzyme’s attendance is limited to observation and networking activities only and is consistent with the Company’s ongoing efforts to increase industry awareness and maintain dialogue with potential collaborators, technology partners, and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that discussions initiated during the conference will result in any agreements, transactions, or future business relationships.

Additional information regarding the BIO International Convention is available at https://convention.bio.org.

For more information and updates, please visit www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a biotransformation company focused on advancing sustainable enzyme-based solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Specializing in green chemistry, the Company applies quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to develop biocatalysts designed to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and support environmentally responsible production. By integrating computational modeling with laboratory validation, Quantumzyme aims to deliver scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.

Contact

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 225-2902

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

