EQS-News: Quantumzyme to Engage With Industry Leaders at BioLogic Summit 2026, Reinforcing Commitment to AI-Driven Innovation

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Quantumzyme to Engage With Industry Leaders at BioLogic Summit 2026, Reinforcing Commitment to AI-Driven Innovation



04.12.2025 / 14:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAN DIEGO, CA - December 4, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM), a biotransformation company focused on sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced that its team is planning to attend the second annual BioLogic Summit, taking place January 19-22, 2026, in San Diego. The summit is a premier event focused on the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence for the design and optimization of biotherapeutics.

Quantumzyme’s participation underscores its strategic commitment to remaining engaged in the rapidly evolving fields of AI-enabled enzyme engineering and protein design. The conference offers an opportunity for the company’s scientific leadership to participate in technical discussions, share insights with peers, and explore emerging advancements in disciplines that align with its internal development efforts and its proposed strategic evolution to Quantum Genesis AI Corp., pending FINRA approval.

The BioLogic Summit is specifically designed for the growing community of hybrid scientists who integrate experimental and computational methods - a profile that reflects the expertise of the Quantumzyme team. By attending, the Company aims to stay informed on the latest developments in generative AI, lab-in-the-loop optimization, and structure-based design approaches. These insights are intended to support the continued advancement of the Company’s platform and help ensure it remains aligned with the most relevant methodologies in the field.

“Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation. Being present and actively engaging with the brightest minds in our field is essential to driving our mission forward,” stated Naveen Kulkarni, CEO of Quantumzyme Corp. “The BioLogic Summit provides a valuable venue for our team to connect with individuals and organizations who are contributing to the future of AI in biologics. Our goal is to learn from the latest research, better understand emerging challenges, and explore potential collaborations that may support the adoption of greener and more efficient manufacturing approaches across the pharmaceutical industry.”

For more information and updates, please visit www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a biotransformation company focused on advancing sustainable enzyme-based solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Specializing in green chemistry, the Company applies quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to develop biocatalysts designed to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and support environmentally responsible production. By integrating computational modeling with laboratory validation, Quantumzyme aims to deliver scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.

Contact

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 203-0312

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Quantumzyme Corp