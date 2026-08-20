Photon Energy Aktie

Photon Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1T9KW / ISIN: NL0010391108

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20.08.2026 02:44:53

EQS-News: Quarterly Report for Q2 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026.

EQS-News: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Report
Quarterly Report for Q2 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026.

20.08.2026 / 02:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Quarterly Report for Q2 2026 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026.

Company: Photon Energy N.V.

Date: 2026-08-19

Market type: Quotation Board of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Deutsche Börse AG (unregulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

Title: Financial Report for Q2 and HY1 2026

Detailed data:

The Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. (“the Company”) informs that it has published its Quarterly Report for Q2 2026 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026.

  • Consolidated revenues reached EUR 28.379 million in Q2 2026 (+10.4% YoY), thanks to strong revenues from sales of electricity (9.821 million, +20.5% YoY), supported by higher volumes and prices. Other revenues increased to EUR 18.558 million (+5.7% YoY), reflecting growth across all business segments except Engineering.
  • EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 5.773 million in Q2 2026 from EUR 2.839 million in Q2 2025, driven by improved operational fundamentals, rigorous cost discipline and the continued benefits of the Group's cost optimisation programme.
  • Net loss of EUR 0.363 million in Q2 2026 compared to a net loss of EUR 3.258 million in Q2 2025.
  • Equity of EUR 51.675 million compared to EUR 53.383 million at YE 2025, translating to an adjusted equity ratio of 23.2% (as defined in our Green Bond covenant) and 25.0% if we adjust for the regulatory carve-out.
  • Deferral of three coupon payments in February, May and August for the EUR Green Bond 2021/2027, due to the liquidity constraints at the Group level. Bondholder meeting called for September.

 

Contact to IR Department:

E-mail: ir@photonenergy.com

Photon Energy N.V.

Barbara Strozzilaan 201

1083 HN Amsterdam

The Netherlands Web: www.photonenergy.com

 


20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2385994  20.08.2026 CET/CEST

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