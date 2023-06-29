|
EQS-News: R. STAHL Annual General Meeting resolves nearly all agenda items with clear majorities
EQS-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
R. STAHL Annual General Meeting resolves nearly all agenda items with clear majorities
Waldenburg, 29 June 2023 - R. STAHL today held its 30th Annual General Meeting as a presence event in the Nobelgusch Community and Festival Hall in the German town of Pfedelbach after three years in a virtual format. With 4.1 million shares, the proportion of the total share capital represented at the Annual General Meeting was 64.10% and thus slightly above the previous years attendance (58.66%). Including the postal votes, 78.68% of the capital stock was represented (previous year 79.82%).
The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for financial year 2022 were approved by a clear majority of shareholders. BDO AG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was elected as auditor and Group auditor for financial year 2023. The shareholders present also approved the compensation report for the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. The amendments to the Articles of Association authorizing the Executive Board to convene virtual Annual General Meetings were also approved by a large majority. R. STAHLs Executive Board and Supervisory Board do, however, generally prefer the presence of shareholders at Annual General Meetings to the virtual format.
Executive Board explains strategy and offers positive outlook
The Executive Board remains confident for the current financial year, despite the ongoing tense procurement markets. Dr. Hallmann confirmed the forecasts for full-year 2023. R. STAHL expects sales of between 305 million and 320 million and EBITDA pre exceptionals of 30 million to 36 million for the current year. The new strategic direction is beginning to take effect, our sales markets are picking up, and R. STAHL is well positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities that present themselves. I therefore expect R. STAHL to grow profitably on a sustained basis in the years ahead, said CEO Dr. Hallmann.
Annual General Meeting elects new member of the Supervisory Board
The detailed voting results of today's Annual General Meeting will be available shortly on the Company's website under Investor Relations (Annual General Meeting | Investor Relations | Corporate | R. STAHL (r-stahl.com).
About R. STAHL www.r-stahl.com
Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2022 global sales amounting to around 274 million were generated by 1,676 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).
Forward-looking statements
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Direcotr Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
29.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
