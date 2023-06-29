EQS-News: R. STAHL Annual General Meeting resolves nearly all agenda items with clear majorities

EQS-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

R. STAHL Annual General Meeting resolves nearly all agenda items with clear majorities



29.06.2023 / 16:10 CET/CEST

30th Annual General Meeting held as a presence event again

168 of shareholders were in attendance for the votes

Attendance was 64.10% after 58.66% at last years virtual AGM

Supervisory Board member newly elected

Waldenburg, 29 June 2023 - R. STAHL today held its 30th Annual General Meeting as a presence event in the Nobelgusch Community and Festival Hall in the German town of Pfedelbach after three years in a virtual format. With 4.1 million shares, the proportion of the total share capital represented at the Annual General Meeting was 64.10% and thus slightly above the previous years attendance (58.66%). Including the postal votes, 78.68% of the capital stock was represented (previous year 79.82%).

The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for financial year 2022 were approved by a clear majority of shareholders. BDO AG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was elected as auditor and Group auditor for financial year 2023. The shareholders present also approved the compensation report for the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. The amendments to the Articles of Association authorizing the Executive Board to convene virtual Annual General Meetings were also approved by a large majority. R. STAHLs Executive Board and Supervisory Board do, however, generally prefer the presence of shareholders at Annual General Meetings to the virtual format.

Executive Board explains strategy and offers positive outlook

After CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann looked back on a successful financial year in 2022, he outlined the corporate strategy adopted to the shareholders. Dr. Hallmann focused in particular on the topics of internationalization and digitalization. He also presented promising growth fields (LNG, hydrogen, nuclear) and R. STAHLs positioning in these markets in greater detail.

The Executive Board remains confident for the current financial year, despite the ongoing tense procurement markets. Dr. Hallmann confirmed the forecasts for full-year 2023. R. STAHL expects sales of between 305 million and 320 million and EBITDA pre exceptionals of 30 million to 36 million for the current year. The new strategic direction is beginning to take effect, our sales markets are picking up, and R. STAHL is well positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities that present themselves. I therefore expect R. STAHL to grow profitably on a sustained basis in the years ahead, said CEO Dr. Hallmann.

Annual General Meeting elects new member of the Supervisory Board

The regular election of Supervisory Board members from among the shareholders brought about one change. After Ms. Heike Dannenbauer was no longer available for election after 15 years on the committee, Dennis Stahl was elected to the Supervisory Board. All other existing members were confirmed in office. The constituent meeting following the Annual General Meeting elected again Peter Leischner as Chairman and Prof. Dr. Peter Hofmann as his deputy.

The detailed voting results of today's Annual General Meeting will be available shortly on the Company's website under Investor Relations (Annual General Meeting | Investor Relations | Corporate | R. STAHL (r-stahl.com).

About R. STAHL www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation.

Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2022 global sales amounting to around 274 million were generated by 1,676 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHLs management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

