EQS-News: R. STAHL extends contract with CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann early

25.04.2023 10:04:22

EQS-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel
25.04.2023 / 10:04 CET/CEST
R. STAHL extends contract with CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann early

  • Supervisory Board continues successful cooperation
  • Ongoing development of the strategic positioning
  • Contract term until end of September 2026

Waldenburg, 25 April 2023 The R. STAHL Supervisory Board is continuing the successful cooperation with CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann. At todays Supervisory Board meeting, the committee decided unanimously on an early extension of the current contract with the CEO until 30 September 2026. This is his second contract extension since 2020.

Dr. Hallmann assumed the role of CEO at R. STAHL in 2018 in a difficult economic situation and has fundamentally repositioned the company strategically in recent years, returning the company to a profitable growth path, says Peter Leischner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at R. STAHL AG. We look forward to continuing along the successful path we have embarked on with Dr. Hallmann in the years ahead.

Dr. Mathias Hallmann has been on the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG since October 2017 and became CEO in January 2018. Dr. Hallmann has been the sole member of the Executive Board since July 2022 and has also assumed responsibility for finance on an interim basis in addition to his other duties.
 

About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com
R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation.

Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2022 global sales amounting to around 274 million were generated by 1,676 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

 

Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany

Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com

Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0
Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333
E-mail: investornews@stahl.de
Internet: www.r-stahl.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
WKN: A1PHBB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1615787

 
1615787  25.04.2023 CET/CEST

