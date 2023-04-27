|
EQS-News: R. STAHL improved all key financial performance indicators in 2022 and forecasts significant sales and earnings growth for 2023
EQS-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
R. STAHL improved all key financial performance indicators in 2022 and forecasts significant sales and earnings growth for 2023
Waldenburg, 27 April 2023 R. STAHL today published its Annual Report 2022 and has confirmed the preliminary figures. Financial year 2022 was dominated by the aftermath of the Corona pandemic, the impact of geopolitical upheaval and rising Inflation and interest rates around the world. The specialist for explosion protection solutions can nevertheless look back on a successful financial year 2022 and has issued a positive outlook for 2023.
Challenges mastered in 2022 double-digit growth in order intake and sales
Growth in all sales markets in 2022
Significant improvement in profitability EBITDA pre exceptionals up 24.5%
The company improved free cash flow by 1.8 million to -4.4 million (previous year: -6.3 million). The equity ratio jumped from 20.2% in the previous year to 27.5% as of the balance sheet date.
Strong first quarter 2023 order intake, sales and EBITDA increase significantly
Forecast for 2023 further growth and significant increase in profitability
The high order backlog that R. STAHL started 2023 with, as well as the positive first quarter of year, mean that the company can look ahead to full year 2023 with confidence. The Executive Board expects consolidated sales to grow in the low double-digit percentage range to between 305 million and 320 million.
Profitability is expected to improve significantly year-on-year on the basis of a general improvement in procurement markets and due to increased cost efficiency. Assuming that it remains possible to pass on price adjustments from 2021 and 2022, the materials ratio is expected to decline. EBITDA pre exceptionals should therefore increase significantly and be within a corridor of between 30 million and 36 million (2022: 22.3 million). In terms of free cash flow, R. STAHL expects a low single-digit positive million euro amount in 2023.
We have continued the momentum from the second half of 2022 and got off to a very good start in the new year. In addition to the strategy we are pursuing, which is starting to bear fruit, R. STAHL is also benefiting from economic and social megatrends. The company is perfectly-positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities, for example in liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and electromobility," says Dr. Mathias Hallmann, CEO of R. STAHL. The course has been set for a successful financial year 2023 and for sustainably profitable growth.
Key figures of R. STAHL Group for FY 2022 pursuant to IFRS
1) Exceptionals: restructuring charges, unscheduled depreciation and amortization, charges for designing and implementing IT projects, M&A costs as well as profit and loss from the disposal of assets no longer required for business operations
Percentages and figures in may include rounding differences. The signs used to indicate rates of changes are based on mathematical aspects. Rates of changes > +100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change <-100% as n.a. (not applicable).
Note
The Annual Report 2022 as well as the magazine for the Annual Report 2022 Ready for the future are available for download under the following link (Corporate Investor Relations IR News and Publications Financial Reports): https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-publications/financial-reports.
The interim report for Q1 2023 will be disclosed on 10 May 2023.
Investors and analysts conference call of R. STAHL AG for FY 2022
Chief Executive Officer of R. STAHL AG, Dr. Mathias Hallmann, will explain the results of FY 2022, will give first key figures on Q1 2023 and will present an outlook for the current year
today at 10:00 CET.
Afterwards he will be available for questions. The conference call will be held in English language.
To participate in the conference call, please use the link below. After registration, you will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call at the specified time:
https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=3561534&linkSecurityString=4d37e2188
Along with the conference call, we will provide the presentation through an online webinar. Please log on as a participant on the following website (no password required); this link will be provided to you again with the dial-in details for the conference call:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/rstahl-fy-2022/no-audio
A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the conference call has ended on the companys website in the section corporate > investor relations > IR news and publications (https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-publications/events-and-presentations).
Financial calendar 2023
About R. STAHL www.r-stahl.com
R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation.
Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2022 global sales amounting to around 274 million were generated by 1,676 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).
Forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHLs management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
27.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
