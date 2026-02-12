R. Stahl Aktie
WKN DE: A1PHBB / ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
|
12.02.2026 17:31:53
EQS-News: R. STAHL launches development program for the future and withdraws from employer association
|
EQS-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous
R. STAHL launches development program for the future and withdraws from employer association
Waldenburg, 12 February 2026 - Today, R. STAHL and its workforce launched a program to shape the future of the company’s global development. The program includes forward-looking market positioning, a customer-focused product portfolio, employee-centred digitalization, increased internationalization and efficiency enhancements in structures and processes. The objective is to secure the company’s s position as a leading expert in the field of explosion protection and to offer customers more comprehensive solutions and services in the future.
CEO Dr. Claus Bischoff commented: “As is the case with all small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany, R. STAHL is facing the structural challenges associated with Germany as a business location and increasingly fierce international competition. We intend to meet these challenges with innovation, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. For our future success, it will be crucial to collaborate more closely and successfully at international level than our competitors.”
As part of its future program, the company has announced its withdrawal from the employer association for its companies based in Germany: R. STAHL AG, R. STAHL Schaltgeräte GmbH, and R. STAHL Services GmbH. Membership of the explosion protection provider’s abovementioned companies will thus end on 31 July 2026.
CEO Dr. Claus Bischoff: “We have to assert ourselves in a highly specialized niche – where the market and competition have abruptly shifted to Asia and America. To survive in this environment, we need fast, international and customized solutions in human resources. Regional collective bargaining agreements cannot provide us with sufficient support in this regard. We have to take charge of our own future.”
The company would like to express its gratitude to IG Metall and the employer association Südwestmetall for their trust and support in recent years.
