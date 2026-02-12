EQS-News: R. STAHL launches development program for the future and withdraws from employer association

EQS-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

R. STAHL launches development program for the future and withdraws from employer association



12.02.2026 / 17:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





R. STAHL launches development program for the future and withdraws from employer association

Waldenburg, 12 February 2026 - Today, R. STAHL and its workforce launched a program to shape the future of the company’s global development. The program includes forward-looking market positioning, a customer-focused product portfolio, employee-centred digitalization, increased internationalization and efficiency enhancements in structures and processes. The objective is to secure the company’s s position as a leading expert in the field of explosion protection and to offer customers more comprehensive solutions and services in the future.

CEO Dr. Claus Bischoff commented: “As is the case with all small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany, R. STAHL is facing the structural challenges associated with Germany as a business location and increasingly fierce international competition. We intend to meet these challenges with innovation, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. For our future success, it will be crucial to collaborate more closely and successfully at international level than our competitors.”

As part of its future program, the company has announced its withdrawal from the employer association for its companies based in Germany: R. STAHL AG, R. STAHL Schaltgeräte GmbH, and R. STAHL Services GmbH. Membership of the explosion protection provider’s abovementioned companies will thus end on 31 July 2026.

CEO Dr. Claus Bischoff: “We have to assert ourselves in a highly specialized niche – where the market and competition have abruptly shifted to Asia and America. To survive in this environment, we need fast, international and customized solutions in human resources. Regional collective bargaining agreements cannot provide us with sufficient support in this regard. We have to take charge of our own future.”

The company would like to express its gratitude to IG Metall and the employer association Südwestmetall for their trust and support in recent years.

About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio covers the portfolio segments Electrical, Automation as well as Lighting and is completed by the cross-divisional function Customer Solutions. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry – including LNG applications – as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2024, global sales amounting to around € 344 million were generated by 1,743 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL’s management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

R. STAHL AGJudith SchäubleDirector Corporate Communications & Investor RelationsAm Bahnhof 3074638 Waldenburg (Württ.)GermanyTel. +49 7942 943-1396investornews@r-stahl.com