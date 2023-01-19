|
19.01.2023 09:35:21
EQS-News: R. Stahl pays inflation adjustment bonus to all employees in Germany
R. STAHL pays inflation adjustment bonus to all employees in Germany
Waldenburg, 19 January 2023 - R. STAHL is pleased to announce the payment of an inflation adjustment bonus negotiated by the collective bargaining parties as an opportunity to provide all employees at all German sites with such a bonus payment free of tax and social security contributions. All full-time employees who have been working for the explosion protection expert for at least six months and who have not been given notice of termination will receive their inflation adjustment bonus in two instalments of 750 each. Part-time employees, students and trainees will be considered on a pro-rata basis.
In March 2024, a further 1,500 will be paid out under the same conditions to all employees in Germany. R. STAHL is thus going far beyond the negotiated commitment and is supporting its employees financially in times when they are confronted with high inflation rates in almost all areas of life. We also see this as a tribute to our employees, whose commitment and dedication have contributed to the success of the company, especially in the last two very difficult years," says Philipp Öhler, Managing Director of R. STAHL.
About R. STAHL www.r-stahl.com
R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation.
Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2021 global sales amounting to around 248 million were generated by 1,672 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
