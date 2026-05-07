R. Stahl Aktie
WKN DE: A1PHBB / ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
|
07.05.2026 07:30:15
EQS-News: R. STAHL reports generally stable business development in the first quarter of 2026 – NEXUS program for the future launched
|
EQS-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
R. STAHL reports generally stable business development in the first quarter of 2026 – NEXUS program for the future launched
Waldenburg, 7 May 2026 – Global economic and geopolitical uncertainties continued to weigh on customers' willingness to invest in the first quarter of 2026. R. STAHL was able to stabilize sales and improve its profitability.
Order intake of € 77.2 million in the first quarter is below the very high level of the previous year, but above the previous quarter – order backlog of € 94.3 million
Despite to customers’ reduced willingness to invest, order intake from January to March 2026, at € 77.2 million, was at a good level, but significantly below the record level of the same quarter last year (€ 98.8 million). All sales regions contributed to the decline in order volume. The chemical industry and the plant and machinery engineering sectors, in particular, were very cautious about placing new orders in the first three months of the year. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 (€68.5 million), however, order intake recovered noticeably in the first quarter of 2026.
Order backlog as of 31 March 2026, rose to € 94.3 million compared to the end of 2025 (31 December 2025: € 90.9 million); however, it was down compared to the prior-year figure (31 March 2025: € 122.4 million).
Sales stabilized at € 73.4 million from January to March 2026
At € 73.4 million, sales in the first three months of 2026 were at the level of the same quarter of the previous year (€ 73.3 million). While the sales regions Germany (-13.6%), Central Europe (-10.2%) and the Americas (-14.5%) each reported declining sales, revenue from project orders carried over from the previous year contributed to a stabilization in Asia.
Profitability greatly improved – EBITDA pre exceptionals up from € 3.7 million to € 6.7 million
In the first three months of 2026, R. STAHL significantly improved its profitability compared to the previous year. This was primarily due to the effects of cost optimization measures that had already been launched in the previous year as well as the improvement measures initiated as part of the NEXUS program for the future. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) pre exceptionals increased by € 3.1 million to € 6.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. The company’s profitability, measured by the EBITDA margin pre exceptionals, rose from 5.0% in the prior year to 9.2%. Net profit improved by € 2.2 million to € -0.3 million (Q1 2025: € -2.5 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of € -0.04 (Q1 2025: € -0.39).
Free cash flow of € -3.9 million in the first three months of 2026 was at the same level as the previous year (Q1 2025: € -4.0 million). The higher net profit was offset by a sharper year-on-year increase in working capital of € 6.8 million (Q1 2025: € 2.0 million). The equity ratio was 28.4% as of 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: 29.2%).
R. STAHL forecasts a stabilization of business for financial year 2026 – a slight decline in sales and earnings is anticipated
For 2026, the company anticipates a further decline in investment in its key markets of Germany and Europe, particularly in relevant sectors such as the chemical industry. Forecasting uncertainties primarily relate to the unpredictable developments and consequences of geopolitical conflicts, international trade policies as well as potential trade disputes and supply chain issues.
Based on customers’ continued reluctance to invest, the Executive Board expects Group sales for the full year 2026 to be between € 285 million and € 300 million (2025: € 313.0 million). For EBITDA pre exceptionals, the company forecasts a figure between € 22 million and € 27 million for the current financial year (2025: € 34.4 million). R. STAHL expects a break even figure for free cash flow in 2026 (2025: € -0.3 million).
“Financial year 2026 will be a transitional year for R. STAHL. “With our NEXUS program for the future, we are going to lay the financial, structural and strategic foundations necessary to capitalize on growth opportunities in existing and new markets starting in 2027", says Dr. Claus Bischoff, CEO at R. STAHL.
Key figures of R. STAHL Group for Q1 2026 pursuant to IFRS
1) Exceptionals: restructuring charges, unscheduled depreciation and amortization, charges for designing and implementing of IT projects,
Percentages and figures in may include rounding differences. The signs used to indicate rates of changes are based on mathematical
Note
Financial calendar 2026
About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com
Forward-looking statements
____________________
Earnings Call of R. STAHL AG and R. STAHL Group for Q1 2026
The Executive Board will explain the results of Q1 2026 and will present an outlook for the current year
today at 10:00 CET.
Afterwards they will be available for questions. The event will be held in English language.
The earnings call will be held on mwb's ResearchHub. Please register for the call using the link provided here
A replay of the earnings call will be available shortly after the event has ended on the ResearchHub as well as on our company’s website in the section corporate > investor relations > IR news and ad hoc news (https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-publications/events-and-presentations)
We look forward to talking to you.
____________________
Contact:R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R. Stahl AG
|Am Bahnhof 30
|74638 Waldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (7942) 943-0
|E-mail:
|investornews@stahl.de
|Internet:
|www.r-stahl.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHBB5
|WKN:
|A1PHBB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2322656
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2322656 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!