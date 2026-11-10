R. Stahl Aktie
WKN DE: A1PHBB / ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
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10.11.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: R. STAHL sales and profitability on track after nine months – Stabilization continues as planned – Forecast for 2026 confirmed
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EQS-News: R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
R. STAHL sales and profitability on track after nine months – Stabilization continues as planned – Forecast for 2026 confirmed
Waldenburg, 10 November 2026 – Customers of R. STAHL remained cautious in their investment activities during the first nine months of 2026 due to global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Despite the challenging market environment, the company successfully stabilized sales as planned while further strengthening profitability.
Order intake declines to € 221.2 million after nine months (previous year: € 238.1 million) due to customers’ investment restraint
Sales stabilized as planned and declined slightly to € 219.7 million after nine months
Profitability improved after three quarters – measures to stabilize the business taking effect – positive free cash flow
R. STAHL increased free cash flow by € 17.3 million to € 4.7 million in the first three quarters of 2026 (9M 2025: € -12.6 million). In addition to the higher net profit, positive contributions also came from the significantly lower cash outflow resulting from the build-up of working capital. In the course of the reporting period, working capital reduced free cash flow by only € 4.6 million compared with € 13.5 million in the prior year. Due to the positive net profit and the higher discount rate used to measure pension obligations, the equity ratio increased to 31.3% as of 30 September 2026 (31 December 2025: 29.2%).
R. STAHL confirms forecast for financial year 2026
Based on the currently expected development of markets relevant to R. STAHL and the planned stabilization of business performance achieved during the first nine months, the Executive Board confirms its forecast for full-year 2026. Group sales are projected to range between € 285 million and € 300 million (2025: € 313.0 million). For EBITDA pre exceptionals, the Executive Board forecasts a figure between € 22 million and € 27 million for the current financial year (2025: € 34.4 million). The company expects a break even figure for free cash flow in 2026 (2025: € -0.3 million).
“The R. STAHL team is well on its way to stabilizing the company economically and creating the structures necessary to return to profitable and sustainable growth over the medium term”, said Tobias Popp, Member of the Executive Board at R. STAHL.
Key figures of R. STAHL Group for Q3 and 9M 2026 pursuant to IFRS
1) Africa and Europe without Germany
Percentages and figures in may include rounding differences. The signs used to indicate rates of changes are based on mathematical aspects: Increases are marked with a “+”, decreases with a “-“. Rates of changes > +100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change <-100% as “n/a” (not applicable)
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Note
The quarterly report Q3 2026 is available for download under the following link: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-publications/financial-reports.
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Financial calendar 2026 / 2027
12. November 2026 MKK Munich Capital Market Conference
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About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com
R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio covers the portfolio segments Electrical, Automation as well as Lighting and is completed by the cross-divisional function Customer Solutions. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry – including LNG applications – as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2025, global sales amounting to around € 313 million were generated by 1,659 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).
Forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL’s management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.
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The Executive Board will explain the results of Q3 2026, will present an outlook for the rest of the year and will be available for questions afterwards
today, November 10, 2026 at 10:00 CET.
The conference call will be held in English language.
The earnings call will be held on mwb's ResearchHub. Please register for the call using the link provided here (https://research-hub.de/events/registration/2026-11-10-10-00/RSL2-GR).
We look forward to talking to you.
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft
|Am Bahnhof 30
|74638 Waldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (7942) 943-0
|E-mail:
|investornews@stahl.de
|Internet:
|www.r-stahl.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHBB5
|WKN:
|A1PHBB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299001GNOTPZ0J9QN67
|EQS News ID:
|2429402
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2429402 10.11.2026 CET/CEST
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