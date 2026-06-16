R. Stahl Aktie
WKN DE: A1PHBB / ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
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16.06.2026 19:00:23
EQS-News: R. STAHL Shareholders approve nearly all agenda items at the Annual General Meeting – Executive Board confirms annual forecast
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EQS-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
R. STAHL Shareholders approve nearly all agenda items at the Annual General Meeting – Executive Board confirms annual forecast
Waldenburg, 16 June 2026 – At the 33rd Annual General Meeting of R. STAHL AG, shareholders approved nearly all items on the agenda with the required majority. 190 shareholders were present in the Nobelgusch community and festival centre in Pfedelbach. The attendance rate — defined as the proportion of the company’s total share capital represented at the Annual General Meeting — amounted to 78.71%, compared with 78.54% in the previous year.
The NEXUS program for the future is allowing the company to develop gradually and in a structured manner
In his detailed presentation, Tobias Popp, currently the only member of the Executive Board, first explained to the shareholders how global economic and geopolitical uncertainties had an impact on R. STAHL’s business operations in the 2025 financial year.
The Executive Board member then talked in detail about the further implementation of the corporate strategy. With NEXUS, the company intends to establish itself as the global market leader in solutions for hazardous areas and harsh environments over the medium and long term. In the current year, the Executive Board is focusing on the economic stabilization of the company. The structural foundations are also being created to enable sustainable, profitable and scalable growth in the medium term. Market positioning, internationalization and the expansion of the service and solutions business are key to the successful implementation of the long-term strategy.
In 2026, R. STAHL is laying the foundation for a sustainable and successful future – outlook for full year 2026 confirmed
In his presentation, the Executive Board confirmed the annual forecast published in April 2026. The company expects business to stabilize for full year 2026 on the basis of the continued reluctance of its customers to invest. Group sales are expected to range between € 285 million and € 300 million (2025: € 313.0 million), and EBITDA pre exceptionals is expected to reach between € 22 million and € 27 million (2025: € 34.4 million). R. STAHL expects a break even figure for free cash flow in 2026 (2025: € -0.3 million).
Shareholders approved nearly all agenda items submitted for voting
The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board in the past financial year were ratified. Rolf Friedrich, the candidate nominated by the shareholders was elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting to replace outgoing Supervisory Board member Harald Rönn. Agenda item 10, the authorization to acquire own shares, fell short of the required majority. All other items on the agenda were approved.
Supervisory Board member Peter Leischner intends to step down from the Supervisory Board following this Annual General Meeting. The exact date will be agreed with the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the company to ensure that supervision remains effective. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Peter Leischner in advance for his commitment to the Supervisory Board, of which he was a member for 18 years, eight of those as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
The detailed voting results of today’s Annual General Meeting and the presentation by the Executive Board will be available on the company website under Investor Relations (https://r-stahl.com/de/global/unternehmen/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/).
R. STAHL will present the next figures and results together with the half-year report, which will be published this year on 31 July (previously scheduled for 6 August 2026).
About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com
Forward-looking statements
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
16.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R. Stahl AG
|Am Bahnhof 30
|74638 Waldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (7942) 943-0
|E-mail:
|investornews@stahl.de
|Internet:
|www.r-stahl.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHBB5
|WKN:
|A1PHBB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2347486
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2347486 16.06.2026 CET/CEST
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