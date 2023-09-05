|
05.09.2023 10:45:06
EQS-News: R. STAHL with early conclusion new syndicated loan agreement with a volume of up to 140 million
|
EQS-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): Financing
R. STAHL with early conclusion new syndicated loan agreement with a volume of up to 140 million
About R. STAHL www.r-stahl.com
Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2022 global sales amounting to around 274 million were generated by 1,676 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).
Forward-looking statements
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Deutschland
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
05.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R. Stahl AG
|Am Bahnhof 30
|74638 Waldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (7942) 943-0
|Fax:
|+49 (7942) 943-4333
|E-mail:
|investornews@stahl.de
|Internet:
|www.r-stahl.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHBB5
|WKN:
|A1PHBB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1717741
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1717741 05.09.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu R. Stahl AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu R. Stahl AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|R. Stahl AG
|21,80
|-2,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBelastende Konjunkturdaten aus China: ATX tiefer -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag in Rot. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert am zweiten Handelstag der Woche mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Börsen geben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.