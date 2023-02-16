|
EQS-News: R. STAHL with significant increases in sales, order intake and profitability in financial year 2022
EQS-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
R. STAHL with significant increases in sales, order intake and profitability in financial year 2022
Waldenburg, 16 February 2023 According to preliminary figures, R. STAHL successfully completed financial year 2022. Momentum from the significant recovery in demand evident since mid-2022 continued in the fourth quarter.
The specialist for explosion protection solutions increased order intake for the Group by 20.0% to 313.5 million in 2022 (previous year: 261.3 million) and kicked off the new year with a record order backlog of 109.4 million (previous year: 72.2 million). This is a clear indication that R. STAHL 2022 has been able to stabilize and strengthen its market position despite the challenging environment. Customers value R. STAHL as a reliable partner and supplier of high-quality products and services.
The tense transport capacity and procurement market situation at the beginning of the year and until the middle of 2022 began to ease in the third quarter. This enabled R. STAHL to improve its sales for the full year 2022 by 10.6% to 274.3 million (previous year: 248.1 million). The figure was thus within the forecast corridor of between 273 million and 278 million, which had been adjusted upwards on 13 December 2022.
R. STAHL significantly improved the company's profitability in the past financial year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre exceptionals increased by 24.5% to 22.3 million (previous year: 17.9 million) and were thus also within the upwardly adjusted range that had been forecast ( 21 million to 24 million). The company increased its profitability, measured by the EBITDA pre exceptionals margin, from 7.2% in the previous year to 8.1%. With a net profit of 1.9 million (previous year:
Free cash flow improved by 1.8 million to minus 4.4 million (previous year: -6.3 million). Net financial liabilities rose to 29.2 million as of 31 December 2022 (previous year: 18.3 million).
Strong overall business development in 2022 clearly demonstrates that the corporate strategy we have adopted is working. We have mastered the challenges we faced in recent years and are emerging even stronger from the difficult period. R. STAHL will take advantage of growth opportunities presented in sectors such as liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and hydrogen technology to grow sustainably and profitably, says Dr. Mathias Hallmann, CEO at R. STAHL.
The figures and forward-looking statements in this press release relating to 2022 are preliminary. R. STAHL will provide an outlook for 2023 together with the release of its audited Annual Report 2022 on 27 April 2023.
Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. According to preliminary figures, 2022 global sales amounting to around 274 million were generated by 1,676 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
16.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
