EQS-News: R. STAHL with significant increases in sales, order intake and profitability in financial year 2022

Order intake increases by 20.0% to 76.9 million

Group sales up 10.6% to 76.9 million

EBITDA pre exceptionals increases by 24.5% to 22.3 million;

EBITDA pre execptionals margin improves significantly from 7.2% to 8.1%

Net profit again positive at 1.9 million

Record order backlog of 109.4 million ensures good start to 2023

Waldenburg, 16 February 2023 According to preliminary figures, R. STAHL success­fully completed financial year 2022. Momentum from the significant recovery in demand evident since mid-2022 continued in the fourth quarter.

The specialist for explosion protection solutions increased order intake for the Group by 20.0% to 313.5 million in 2022 (previous year: 261.3 million) and kicked off the new year with a record order backlog of 109.4 million (previous year: 72.2 million). This is a clear indication that R. STAHL 2022 has been able to stabilize and strengthen its market position despite the challenging environment. Customers value R. STAHL as a reliable partner and supplier of high-quality products and services.

The tense transport capacity and procurement market situation at the beginning of the year and until the middle of 2022 began to ease in the third quarter. This enabled R. STAHL to improve its sales for the full year 2022 by 10.6% to 274.3 million (previous year: 248.1 million). The figure was thus within the forecast corridor of between 273 million and 278 million, which had been adjusted upwards on 13 December 2022.

R. STAHL significantly improved the company's profitability in the past financial year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre exceptionals increased by 24.5% to 22.3 million (previous year: 17.9 million) and were thus also within the upwardly adjusted range that had been forecast ( 21 million to 24 million). The company increased its profitability, measured by the EBITDA pre exceptionals margin, from 7.2% in the previous year to 8.1%. With a net profit of 1.9 million (previous year:

-4.9 million), R. STAHL also returned to positive bottom-line figures.

Free cash flow improved by 1.8 million to minus 4.4 million (previous year: -6.3 million). Net financial liabilities rose to 29.2 million as of 31 December 2022 (previous year: 18.3 million).

Strong overall business development in 2022 clearly demonstrates that the corporate strategy we have adopted is working. We have mastered the challenges we faced in recent years and are emerging even stronger from the difficult period. R. STAHL will take advan­tage of growth opportunities presented in sectors such as liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and hydrogen technology to grow sustainably and profitably, says Dr. Mathias Hallmann, CEO at R. STAHL.

The figures and forward-looking statements in this press release relating to 2022 are preliminary. R. STAHL will provide an outlook for 2023 together with the release of its audited Annual Report 2022 on 27 April 2023.



Key figures of the R. STAHL Group pursuant to IFRS

in m 20221) 2021 Change

in m Change

in % Sales 274.3 248.1 +26.2 +10.6 Order intake 313.5 261.3 +52.2 +20.0 Order backlog 109.4 72.2 +37.3 +51.7 EBITDA pre exceptionals 2) 22.3 17.9 +4.4 +24.5 in % of sales 8.1% 7.2% EBIT 3.9 -0.1 +3.9 n/a Net profit 1.9 -4.9 +6.9 n/a Free cash flow -4.4 -6.3 +1.8 +29.3 Net financial liabilities as of 31 December 3) 29.2 18.3 +10.9 +59.9 Equity ratio as of 31 December 27.7 % 20.2 % Employees as of 31 December 4) 1,676 1,672 +4 empl. +0.2



1) Preliminary figures; the final and full figure set as well as the Annual Report 2021 will be released on 27 April 2023.

2) Exceptionals: restructuring charges, non-scheduled depreciation and amortization, charges for design and implementation of IT projects, M&A costs as well as profit and loss from the disposal of non-current assets no longer required for business operations.

3) Cash and cash equivalents less interest-bearing loans

4) excl. apprentices

Percentages and figures may include rounding differences. Rates of change >+100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change < 100% as n/a (not applicable).

Financial calendar 2023

27 April Annual Report FY 2022

10 May Interim Report Q1 2022

29 June 30th Annual General Meeting

09 August Interim Report H1 2022

09 November Interim Report Q3 2022



About R. STAHL www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation.

Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. According to preliminary figures, 2022 global sales amounting to around 274 million were generated by 1,676 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHLs management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

