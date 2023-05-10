|
EQS-News: R. STAHL with strong growth and significant increase in profitability in the first quarter of 2023
R. STAHL with strong growth and significant increase in profitability in the first quarter of 2023
Waldenburg, 10 May 2023 R. STAHL had a dynamic start to financial year 2023. Demand for the companys products and services was very high in all regions and industries in the first quarter of 2023. Not only that, but the negative impact from disrupted supply chains is gradually weakening. The expert in explosion protection was thus able to improve almost all important financial key figures in the first three months of the year.
Order intake increases by 28.7% order backlog reaches new record level of 125.7 million
All regions contribute to sales growth of 28.0% to 78.1 million
Significant increase in profitability EBITDA pre exceptionals up 7.4 million to 10.4 million
The significantly increased volume of business from January to March led to an increase in inventory and receivables and thus to an increase in working capital of 15.3 million (Q1 2022: 9.8 million). This had a negative impact on free cash flow, which at 8.7 million was 1.4 million lower than in the previous year (Q1 2022: -7.3 million). As a result, the equity ratio of 26.7% was almost stable (31 December 2022: 27.5%).
Strong first quarter 2023 confirms outlook for full year 2023
For the current financial year, the Executive Board forecasts growth in Group sales in the low double-digit percentage range to between 305 million and 320 million. Profitability is expected to improve significantly year-on-year on the basis of a general improvement in procurement markets and due to increased cost efficiency. EBITDA pre exceptionnals should increase significantly and be within a corridor of between 30 million and 36 million (2022: 22.3 million). In terms of free cash flow, R. STAHL forecasts a low single-digit positive million euro amount in 2023.
The first quarter of 2023 confirmed the strategy we are pursuing. What we have to do now is efficiently process the high order intake while simultaneously continuing to take advantage of the growth opportunities in our markets in order to grow profitably in the long term, says Dr. Mathias Hallmann, CEO of R. STAHL.
Key figures of R. STAHL Group for Q1 2023 pursuant to IFRS
1) Africa and Europe without Germany
Percentages and figures in may include rounding differences. The signs used to indicate rates of changes are based on mathematical aspects. Rates of changes > +100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change <-100% as n/a (not applicable)
Note
The interim report Q1 2023 is available for download under the following link: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-publications/financial-reports
Financial calendar
About R. STAHL www.r-stahl.com
Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2022 global sales amounting to around 274 million were generated by 1,676 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).
Forward-looking statements
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|R. Stahl AG
|21,40
|-0,93%
