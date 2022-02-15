EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Annual Report 2021, figures subject to final Supervisory Board examination

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Annual Report 2021, figures subject to final Supervisory Board examination



15.02.2022 / 09:57

http://ar2021.rbinternational.com



RBI implemented a fast close process, which focused on further improving and accelerating the processes and enabled RBI to significantly reduce the reporting timeline.

This report is still subject to final Supervisory Board examination. Furthermore, the report in its present form does not include the Report of the Supervisory Board, the Corporate Governance Report and the consolidated non-financial report (Sustainability Report). The final form of the Annual Report, as well as the Annual Financial Report ("Jahresfinanzbericht"), in accordance with § 124 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) will be published on 3 March 2022.



