02.02.2022 07:30:04
EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit of EUR 1.4 billion in 2021, above pre-pandemic level
EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
RBI: Consolidated profit of EUR 1.4 billion in 2021, above pre-pandemic level, driven by economic recovery in core markets
- Net interest income up 7% year-on-year driven by volume growth and higher key rates
- Record net fee and commission income of EUR 1,985 million, up 18%
- Cost/income ratio at 53.5%
- 0.30% provisioning ratio, including stage 1 & 2 provisions for COVID-19 and geopolitics
- Loans to customers up 15%, incl. Bulgarian entity
- Net interest margin stabilized around 2%
- CET1 ratio at 13.1%
- Dividend proposal of EUR 1.15 per share, corresponding to a payout ratio of 28%
Due to the planned sale of the Bulgarian subsidiary bank and its participation there has been a change in the statements according to IFRS 5. This business operation is classified as a disposal group held for sale and reported separately in the statement of financial position. The prior year figures have not been adapted. The income statement of the Bulgarian subsidiary bank and its participation is reported under gains/losses from discontinued operations. The prior year 2020 figures have been adapted accordingly in the income statement, as were the key ratios.
The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures.
Outlook:
Potential geopolitical risks, especially in Eastern Europe, are not included in this guidance.
Mid-term targets
John P. Carlson, CFA
